Northern Shield Commences Summer Exploration Program at Shot Rock Gold Property, Nova Scotia

OTTAWA, May 15, 2019 - Northern Shield Resources Inc. ("Northern Shield" or the "Company") (TSXV: NRN) is pleased to announce that the initial phase of a multi-phase exploration program is underway at the Shot Rock Gold Property (the "Property") in Nova Scotia, which is being explored for epithermal gold mineralization. Northern Shield can earn up to an 80% interest in the Property.

The focus of the first phase will be on mapping and detailed sampling of the quartz veins and alteration zones. The mapping is being completed by a geologist well versed in epithermal systems and guided by prospector Patrick Bellefontaine, whom continues to discover abundant epithermal quartz vein material. Subsequent to the last press release dated May 1, 2019, significant new outcropping and sub-cropping of crustiform and/or colloform banded quartz veins have been found. Some of the veins are over one meter in width (see photo).

Despite being on the ground for only a few days, the mapping crew are already providing key geological and structural information that, amongst other things, can be linked to features in the airborne magnetic survey results. Other similar features will now be subject to prospecting and sampling. Several hundred samples are being shipped to the lab for analysis.

"We are glad to be on the ground again with a full exploration program and I am very happy with the early reports from the field. It's hard not to be excited when I get calls from the prospector in the field saying he is tripping over quartz vein material everywhere", said Northern Shield President and CEO, Ian Bliss. "It certainly appears to be a very large system and we are now beginning to get a better understanding of the structural controls."

The exploration programs are being overseen by Christine Vaillancourt, P. Geo., the Company's Chief Geologist and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Northern Shield Resources Inc. is a Canadian-based company focused on generating high-quality exploration programs with experience in many geological terranes. It is known as a leader in executing grass roots exploration program for Ni-Cu-PGEs and utilizing expertise and innovation toward working on other deposit types. Seabourne Resources Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northern Shield focussing on epithermal gold and related deposits in Atlantic Canada and elsewhere.

Forward-Looking Statements Advisory

