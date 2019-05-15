Menü Artikel
Anaconda Mining Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

15.05.2019  |  CNW

TORONTO, May 15, 2019 - Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") – (TSX: ANX) (OTCQX: ANXGF) is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual and special meeting held today were duly passed.   

All the nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting were elected as directors of the Company.  Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee    

Votes For  

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Dustin Angelo   

39,482,134

97.11%

1,174,680

2.89%

Kevin Bullock

39,482,688

97.11%

1,174,126

2.89%

Michael Byron  

37,379,159

91.94%

3,277,655

8.06%

Jonathan Fitzgerald

38,453,792

94.58%

2,203,022

5.42%

Jacques Levesque

39,449,868

97.03%

1,206,946

2.97%

Lewis Lawrick       

40,615,105

99.90%

41,709

0.10%

Maruf Raza  

38,522,035

94.75%

2,134,779

5.25%

 

In addition: (i) PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were reappointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration; (ii) the adoption and ratification of the Company's Share Unit Plan was passed by a majority of shareholders; and (iii) the grants of share units under the Company's Share Unit Plan were ratified and approved by a majority of shareholders.

For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ANACONDA MINING INC.

Anaconda Mining is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in the prospective Atlantic Canadian jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. The Company operates the Point Rousse Project located in the Baie Verte Mining District in Newfoundland, comprised of the Stog'er Tight Mine, the Pine Cove open pit mine, the Argyle Mineral Resource, the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill and tailings facility, deep water port, and approximately 11,181 hectares of prospective gold-bearing property. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade Mineral Resource, subject to a 2018 a preliminary economic assessment which demonstrates strong project economics. The Company also has a wholly owned exploration company that is solely focused on early stage exploration in Newfoundland and New Brunswick.

SOURCE Anaconda Mining Inc.



Contact
Anaconda Mining Inc., Kevin Bullock, Chief Executive Officer, (647) 388-1842, kbullock@AnacondaMining.com Reseau Promarket Inc.; Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations, (514) 722-2276 X456, Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com
