Bessor Shareholders Approve All Matters at AGM

NANAIMO, May 15, 2019 - Bessor Minerals Inc. (formerly, Troymet Exploration Corp.) (TSXV:BST) (“Bessor”) is pleased to announce that all matters set forth in the management proxy and information circular dated April 5, 2019 were approved by the shareholders of Bessor at Bessor's annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders held on May 15, 2019.



All directors as set forth in the circular were re-elected, with each director receiving over 99.5% of the votes being cast at the Meeting for the election of such director. The current directors of Bessor are Kieran M.J. Downes, Richard Kusmirski, David Billard, Ronald Hugh McMillan and Jason Riley. Crowe Mackay LLP, Chartered Accountants, was appointed as the auditors of Bessor with 99.14% of the votes being cast at the Meeting for the appointment of the auditors. The stock option plan of Bessor was re-approved with 99.28% of the votes being cast at the Meeting for the re-approval of the stock option plan.

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the circular, which was filed on SEDAR on April 11, 2019.

Based on scrutineer’s report, approximately 24,203,979 pre-consolidation ‎common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 19.46% of the outstanding common shares of Bessor.

Bessor Minerals Inc.

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President, CEO & Director

For further information, contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: 250-729-0453

Email: info@bessorminerals.com

Website: www.bessorminerals.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.