Harte Gold Hits High Grade South of Sugar Zone

TORONTO, May 15, 2019 - Harte Gold Corp. (“Harte Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: HRT / OTC: HRTFF / Frankfurt: H4O) is pleased to provide the following exploration update:



Highlights:

Recent drilling returned high grade intercepts on-strike to the south of the Sugar Zone Deposit, which could add significant new gold mineralization



○ Drilling results were returned from the Upper Zone area of the Sugar Zone, expanding the mineralized envelope an additional 200 metres on strike to the south



○ Hole SZ-19-266 returned 21.07 g/t over 1.68 metres, including 115.00 g/t over 0.34 metres (see table below for additional assays)



○ Step out drilling will continue to test the extent of this new zone on strike and down dip





○ The widespread extent of alteration observed in these zones is commonly associated with much larger deposits



○ These new areas of mineralization are geologically different from the shear-hosted mineralization at the Sugar and Middle Zones and will require further follow-up drilling to fully define the extent of mineralization





○ Approximately 11,000 metres was drilled year-to-date, down from previous years while the Company focused on ramp-up of operations



○ Near mine drilling will focus on southern extension of the Sugar Zone and convergence of the Sugar, Middle and Wolf zones at depth



○ The Company is pleased to announce permits were received allowing the Company to expand its exploration program to additional high priority targets (see image below), identified through geophysics and prospecting over the past 12 months

Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Harte Gold, commented, “The exploration permits we have received provide a green light to really accelerate our regional field program. With work completed over the past year, the Company has many prospective areas that have never been explored.”

Sugar Zone South Extension Drilling Hole # From To Grade (g/t Auw) Width (m) SZ-19-265 638.85 640.75 8.62 1.90 SZ-19-266 491.32 493.00 21.07 1.68 Including 492.14 492.48 115.00 0.34 SZ-19-267 405.23 408.54 3.92 3.31 Including 408.15 408.54 26.50 0.39 (core intersection lengths approximate 80% true width, assay results are uncut, fire assay with metallic screen on samples >10 g/t)

About the K7 Area



The K7 Area is located south of the Sugar Zone Mine. Drilling continues to intersect wide intervals of feldspar porphyry in proximity to a mafic volcanic/sedimentary contact. Anomalous gold values up to 0.73 g/t Au were intersected within a moderately silicified feldspar porphyry. Additional anomalous intersections were intersected within moderately silicified porphyry and iron formation respectively.

A VLF survey was completed in the K7 South Area covering the same volcanic / sediment contact to define potential drill targets in this area. Several prospective VLF trends were outlined from the survey. A geological mapping and sampling program completed last year in this area outlined several altered mafic volcanic and feldspar porphyry outcrops with anomalous copper values to 1,750 ppm and gold values up to 1 g/t.

About the Hambleton Lake Area

Drilling at Hambleton Lake confirmed an extension of the Fisher Zone with drilling intersecting several altered mafic volcanic and porphyry units with widths up to 22 metres, accompanied by 1-2% pyrite and pyrrhotite. Several holes returned anomalous zinc values in iron formation most notably HG-19-27 which assayed 0.44% zinc over 0.35 metres and hole HG-19-26 which assayed 0.27% zinc over 0.67 metres. Deeper drilling is currently being planned to test the outlined alteration system and iron formations down dip.

Qualified Persons and NI 43-101 Disclosure

The company has implemented a quality assurance and control (“QA/QC”) program to ensure sampling and analysis of mine and exploration work is conducted in accordance with industry standards. Drill core is sawn in half with one half of the core shipped to Activation Laboratories located in Thunder Bay, ON, while the other half is retained at the Company’s core facilities in White River, ON, for future verification. Channel and Chip samples were sent to Wesdome Mines lab in Wawa, ON. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream on a regular interval basis and monitored as part of the QA/QC program. Gold analysis is performed by fire assay using atomic absorption, gravimetric or pulp metallic finish.

Robert Kusins, P. Geo., Harte Gold’s Senior Mineral Resource geologist, is the Company’s Qualified Person and has prepared, supervised the preparation, or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d81d0f6-35de-4faa-866a-e4de1bd6f422

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0bc2109-ed19-4045-9b85-09640820de96

About Harte Gold Corp.

Harte Gold is Ontario’s newest gold producer through its wholly owned Sugar Zone Mine in White River Ontario. Using a 3 g/t gold cut-off, the NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate dated February 19, 2019 contains an Indicated Mineral Resource of 4,243,000 tonnes grading 8.12 g/t Au with 1,108,000 ounces contained gold and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2,954,000 tonnes, grading 5.88 g/t Au with 558,000 ounces contained gold. Exploration continues on the Sugar Zone Property, which encompasses 79,335 hectares covering a significant greenstone belt.

For further information, please contact: Stephen G. Roman Shawn Howarth President and CEO Vice President, Corporate Development Tel: 416-368-0999 Tel: 416-368-0999 Email: sgr@hartegold.com E-mail: sh@hartegold.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.