Intermin Resources Limited: Investor Presentation May 2019

Perth, Australia - Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.Intermin overview (see Note 1 below)- High quality gold projects in the heart of the WA goldfields- 100% ownership of 890km2on Bardoc, Abattoir, Ida, Kunanalling, Menzies and Zuleika shear zones- JORC 2012 Resource of 667,500oz grading 2g/t (see Note 1 below)- Pipeline of development projects, with the Teal gold mine recently completed generating cash to fund organic growth (see Note 2 below)- Significant resource growth and new discovery potential with walk up drill targets for drilling in 2019- Assets close to infrastructure, services and labour- High grade open cut and underground potential (see Note 2 below)- Significant opportunity for further consolidation at asset and corporate level (see Note 3 below)Notes:1 As announced to the ASX by the Company on 11 February 2019, 18 December 2018, 11 December 2018, 24 October 2018, 28 June 2018 and 8 March 2016. See also the tables, important notices / cautionary statements and competent person confirmations in the Appendix to this Presentation (slide 16)2 See forward looking and cautionary statements on Slide 2 and 203 See the Company's announcements to the ASX on 11 February 2019 and 11 December 2018





Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.



Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.



Intermin has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.





