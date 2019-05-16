Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Talon Metals Reports Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019

04:45 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Road Town, May 15, 2019 - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) ("Talon" or the "Company") reported a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2019 of $2.8 million or $0.01 per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of a loss on the fair value revaluation of the Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. unsecured convertible loan ("RCF Loan"), stock option compensation and administration expenses.

This compares to a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2018 of $2.0 million or $0.02 per share (basic and diluted), which was primarily the result of a loss on the fair value revaluation of the RCF Loan and administration expenses.

Capitalized exploration costs and deferred expenditures on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project for the three months ended March 31, 2019 amounted to $12.0 million before a recovery of $4.8 million related to the sale of a net smelter returns royalty to a subsidiary of Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd. This compares to $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The total net capitalized exploration cost on the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project to March 31, 2019 amounts to $47.2 million.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, have been filed on SEDAR and are available at www.sedar.com.

About Talon

Talon is a TSX-listed company focused on producing nickel responsibly for the electric vehicle industry. The high-grade Tamarack Ni-Cu-Co Project is located in Minnesota, USA (which comprises the Tamarack North Project and the Tamarack South Project). The Company has a well-qualified exploration and mine management team with extensive experience in project management.

For additional information on Talon, please visit the Company's website at www.talonmetals.com or contact:

Sean Werger
President
Talon Metals Corp.
Tel: (416) 361-9636 x102
Email: werger@talonmetals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44836


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Talon Metals Corp.

Bergbau
Britische Jungferninseln
www.talonmetals.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap