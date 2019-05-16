Mithril Resources Limited: Board Changes

Adelaide, Australia - Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) (Company or Mithril) advises that further to the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting held yesterday that its Board of Directors now comprises Mr David Hutton (Managing Director), Mr Adrien Wing (Non-Executive Director) and Mr Stephen Layton (Non-Executive Director).Mr Wing will also assume the role of Company Secretary following the resignation of the Company's previous Company Secretary, Mr Donald Stephens.Mithril thanks its former directors - Mr Stephens and Mr Graham Ascough for their many years of service to the Company.Mr Wing is a certified practicing accountant. He previously practiced in the audit and corporate advisory divisions of a chartered accounting firm before working with a number of public companies listed on the ASX as a corporate and accounting consultant and company secretary.Mr Layton has over 35 years' experience in Equity Capital Markets in the UK and Australia. Mr Layton has worked with various stockbroking firms and/or AFSL regulated Corporate Advisory firms. Mr Layton specializes in capital raising services and opportunities, corporate advisory, facilitation of ASX listings and assisting companies grow.To view the Appendix 3X Initial Directors Notices, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/P44NL5IX





Mithril Resources Ltd. (ASX:MTH) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.



The Company and its exploration partners are actively exploring throughout the Kalgoorlie, West Kimberley and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, copper, zinc, and vanadium deposits.



In the Kalgoorlie District, Mithril is exploring for nickel on the Kurnalpi, Lignum Dam and North Scotia Projects which lie along strike from, or adjacent to previously mined high-grade nickel at the Silver Swan and Scotia Nickel Deposits.



In the West Kimberley, Mithril is exploring for zinc on the Billy Hills Project which lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit.



In the Murchison, Mithril is exploring for copper, nickel and zinc mineralisation on the Nanadie Well Project and for copper, silver, zinc and lead on the Bangemall Base Metal Project. Mithril's exploration partner – Monax Mining Ltd is also exploring for vanadium on the Limestone Well tenements.





Mithril Resources Ltd. David Hutton Managing Director E: admin@mithrilresources.com.au T: +61-8-8132-8800 www.mithrilresources.com.au