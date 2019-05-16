Ardea Resources Ltd: May 2019 Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia - Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.
Investment Summary
- Advanced Australian Nickel Cobalt project at Goongarrie
o Globally significant mineral resource in an infrastructure rich and stable jurisdiction
o Project Studies completed:
-- 1Mtpa and 1.5Mtpa case studies offer significant economic opportunity
-- Scoping Study completed on 2.25Mtpa case shows excellent upside
o DFS Programs underway
o Leveraged to increasing nickel and cobalt demand from the rapidly growing EV and Static Storage Battery (SSB) markets
- Ardea has an extensive (3,500km2), highly prospective landholding in WA with active work programs for gold and nickel sulphides
- Strategic portfolio of NSW gold and base metal assets with active work programs underway leading into IPO
To view the full presentation, please visit: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3D3K98K2
About Ardea Resources Ltd:
Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) (FRA:A91) is an ASX-listed resources company, with 100%-controlled Australian-based projects, prioritising a three-pronged value creation strategy which is:
- development of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project, which is part of the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project, a globally significant series of nickel-cobalt-scandium deposits which host the largest cobalt resource in the developed world;
- advanced-stage exploration at WA gold and nickel sulphide targets; and
- the demerger of the NSW gold and base metal assets with planned in-specie share distribution.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!