Ardea Resources Ltd: May 2019 Investor Presentation

05:05 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.

Investment Summary

- Advanced Australian Nickel Cobalt project at Goongarrie

o Globally significant mineral resource in an infrastructure rich and stable jurisdiction

o Project Studies completed:

-- 1Mtpa and 1.5Mtpa case studies offer significant economic opportunity

-- Scoping Study completed on 2.25Mtpa case shows excellent upside

o DFS Programs underway

o Leveraged to increasing nickel and cobalt demand from the rapidly growing EV and Static Storage Battery (SSB) markets

- Ardea has an extensive (3,500km2), highly prospective landholding in WA with active work programs for gold and nickel sulphides

- Strategic portfolio of NSW gold and base metal assets with active work programs underway leading into IPO

To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3D3K98K2



About Ardea Resources Ltd:

Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) (FRA:A91) is an ASX-listed resources company, with 100%-controlled Australian-based projects, prioritising a three-pronged value creation strategy which is:

- development of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project, which is part of the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project, a globally significant series of nickel-cobalt-scandium deposits which host the largest cobalt resource in the developed world;

- advanced-stage exploration at WA gold and nickel sulphide targets; and

- the demerger of the NSW gold and base metal assets with planned in-specie share distribution.



Source:

Ardea Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Ardea Resources: Andrew Penkethman Chief Executive Officer, Ardea Resources Ltd. Tel: +61-8-6244-5136


www.ardearesources.com.au


