Ardea Resources Ltd: May 2019 Investor Presentation

Perth, Australia - Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) provides the Company's latest Investor Presentation.Investment Summary- Advanced Australian Nickel Cobalt project at Goongarrieo Globally significant mineral resource in an infrastructure rich and stable jurisdictiono Project Studies completed:-- 1Mtpa and 1.5Mtpa case studies offer significant economic opportunity-- Scoping Study completed on 2.25Mtpa case shows excellent upsideo DFS Programs underwayo Leveraged to increasing nickel and cobalt demand from the rapidly growing EV and Static Storage Battery (SSB) markets- Ardea has an extensive (3,500km2), highly prospective landholding in WA with active work programs for gold and nickel sulphides- Strategic portfolio of NSW gold and base metal assets with active work programs underway leading into IPO





About Ardea Resources Ltd:



Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) (FRA:A91) is an ASX-listed resources company, with 100%-controlled Australian-based projects, prioritising a three-pronged value creation strategy which is:



- development of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project, which is part of the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project, a globally significant series of nickel-cobalt-scandium deposits which host the largest cobalt resource in the developed world;



- advanced-stage exploration at WA gold and nickel sulphide targets; and



- the demerger of the NSW gold and base metal assets with planned in-specie share distribution.





Ardea Resources: Andrew Penkethman Chief Executive Officer, Ardea Resources Ltd. Tel: +61-8-6244-5136