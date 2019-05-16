MGX Minerals Announces Installation of Second Oilsands Wastewater Treatment System

VANCOUVER, May 16, 2019 - MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG / OTCQB: MGXMF) reported today that engineering partner PurLucid Treatment Solutions ("PurLucid") expects to complete installation of a second wastewater treatment system this week, with full commissioning of the system on track to be completed by the target date of June 7, 2019.

The system has been deployed to an oil sands facility in Alberta and will treat a combination of wastewaters typical for steam assisted gravity drainage ("SAGD") facilities to levels suitable for reuse or low-cost disposal. The oilsands operator has agreed to pay a fixed processing fee and will benefit from significant cost savings while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

MGX and PurLucid's technology provides superior treatment outcomes when compared to conventional technology because it can treat wastewater brines without having to cool water first. This results in significantly less energy use for a SAGD facility when managing produced water and also eliminates the major operational challenge of a heat exchanger fouling.

Rapid Lithium Brine Extraction Technology

MGX and PurLucid developed a rapid lithium extraction technology eliminating or greatly reducing the physical footprint and investment in large, multi-phase, lake sized evaporation ponds, as well as enhancing the quality of extraction and recovery across a complex range of brines as compared with traditional solar evaporation. This technology is applicable to petrolithium (oil and gas wastewater), natural brine and other brine sources such as lithium-rich mine and industrial plant wastewater.

About PurLucid

PurLucid's exclusively licensed and patented nanoflotation technology was designed specifically for oilfield environments. The technology separates impurities from oil and gas wastewater and produces clean water as a final product. This allows for the recycling or controlled release of oilfield wastewater and reduces or eliminates downhole and associated transportation costs. Water handling costs are one of the largest operating costs in the oilfield and oilsands operations today. Learn more at www.purlucid.com. MGX has the right to acquire up to a 100% interest in PurLucid through successive investments.

About MGX Minerals

MGX Minerals is a diversified Canadian resource and technology company with interests in global advanced material, energy and water assets. Learn more at www.mgxminerals.com.

