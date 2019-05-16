Emerita Resources Provides Update on Financing and Completes Share Consolidation

TORONTO, May 16, 2019 - Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX-V: EMO) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has granted an extension to the duration of its previously announced private placement (see the Company’s press release dated February 19, 2019). The outside date upon which final acceptance of the private placement may be granted by the TSXV has been extended to June 14, 2019. The private placement is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

Emerita also announces that it has received final TSXV approval to complete its previously announced share consolidation. Effective at the opening on May 17, 2019, the common shares of Emerita will commence trading on the TSXV on a consolidated basis of one (1) new common share for every five (5) existing common shares (the “Consolidation”).

Prior to the Consolidation, Emerita had 142,095,829 common shares outstanding and, following the Consolidation will have approximately 28,419,165 common shares outstanding. The change in the number of issued and outstanding Emerita common shares that has resulted from the Consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder’s percentage ownership in Emerita, although such ownership would be represented by a smaller number of common shares.

A letter of transmittal will be sent by mail to Emerita shareholders advising that the Consolidation has taken effect and instructing shareholders to surrender the certificates evidencing their common shares for replacement certificates representing the number of common shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation. Until surrendered, each certificate will be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of common shares to which the holder thereof is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

The Consolidation was approved by the shareholders of Emerita at the special meeting held on December 18, 2018. Further details regarding the Consolidation are contained in the Company’s information circular dated November 21, 2018, which has been filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

