Jazz Resources Announces Private Placement Financing and Advancement of the Camborne and Teddy Glacier Mineral Projects

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2019 - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSX-V:JZR) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000 for advancement of the Camborne and Teddy Glacier mineral projects near Revelstoke, British Columbia.

Common share units are being offered at a price of $0.05. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one non-transferable warrant (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.07 for a period of 18 months from the closing date of the private placement. Flow-through units (the "FT Units") are also being offered at a price of $0.06 per unit. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with part of this private placement offering.

The net proceeds of this financing will be used to fund exploration and drilling at the Company's 100% owned Teddy Glacier gold, silver, lead and zinc property and advancement of BC Mines Act permitting, environmental studies, First Nations and community consultation and economic and technical studies relating to a proposed bulk sample program that could begin as early as late summer 2019. and for general work purposes. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded.

About Jazz Resources Inc.

Jazz Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the exploration of prospective resource properties known as the Teddy Glacier and Spider Mine properties near Revelstoke, British Columbia. Along with energy, real estate and recreational interests on the Company's properties, they are collectively known as the Camborne Project. Jazz trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol JZR. For further information, please visit Jazz's website at www.jazzresources.ca.

