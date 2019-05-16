Benton Resources Completes Heliborne Magnetic Survey at the Panama Project

Thunder Bay, May 16, 2019 - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ('Benton' or 'the Company') today announced that it has completed a 1,913-line kilometre, High-Resolution Heliborne Magnetic Survey over the entire Panama Lake Project.

The survey will be a valuable tool in delineating structure and lithological contacts, two very important features which control gold mineralization throughout the Red Lake District. Benton will use this survey to prioritize targets for summer exploration as the Company plans to focus most of its field season on exploring the Panama, Slate Lake and Ben Lake Zones at the Panama Project.

New Website and Branding

Benton would also like to announce that it has released a new user- and mobile-friendly website (www.bentonresources.ca) with updated corporate materials to reflect the Company's new branding.

Acknowledgment

The Company would like to acknowledge the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador for their continued support of the Company through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program. As an applicant of the program, Benton received a $9,525 grant to subsidize the exploration work performed on the GNP Property located on the Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources Inc. is a well-funded Canadian-based project generator with a diversified property portfolio in Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, and Platinum group elements. Benton holds multiple high-grade projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Most projects have an up-to-date 43-101 Report available.

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

