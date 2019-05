Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

TORONTO, May 16, 2019 - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of holders of common shares held today in Toronto.

The following nominee directors listed in LIORC's management information circular dated April 17, 2019 were elected as directors of LIORC. The vote was conducted by a show of hands. The number of common shares voted by proxy for the election of each director or withheld was as indicated below:



Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Withheld William J. Corcoran 38,248,075 96.54% 1,371,264 3.46% Mark J. Fuller 37,910,135 95.69% 1,709,204 4.31% William H. McNeil 32,937,945 83.14% 6,681,394 16.86% Sandra L. Rosch 35,122,485 88.65% 4,496,854 11.35% John F. Tuer 37,245,966 94.01% 2,373,373 5.99% Patricia M. Volker 39,173,973 98.88% 445,366 1.12%

Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

