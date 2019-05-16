QUÉBEC CITY, May 16, 2019 - SOCIÉTÉ D’EXPLORATION MINIÈRE Vior Inc. (TSX VENTURE (VIO), FRANKFURT (VL51) (the “Company” or “Vior”)



Granting of 525,000 stock options

Vior announces the granting of 525,000 stock options at the exercise price of $0.10 per share, which is the minimal price required by the TSX Venture. Of this number, 450,000 have been granted to directors and officers of the company and 75,000 have been granted to an employee of the company. These options are valid until May 15, 2024.

Vior’s strategy is to generate, explore and develop quality projects in the best proven and accessible mining areas. Through the years, Vior’s management and technical team has demonstrated its ability to discover numeroUS Gold Corp. deposits and mineral prospects.

