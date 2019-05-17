McEwen Mining Gold Bar Accident Update

TORONTO, May 16, 2019 - McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) provides an update on the fatal accident involving a contractor's employee that occurred on Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Gold Bar Mine in Nevada.



The formal investigation by local authorities is not complete, but preliminary analysis by McEwen Mining Inc. suggests that the truck driver, Mr. Dean V. Pilcher, may have suffered a medical emergency while operating the haul truck prior to losing control, running up an embankment and overturning. Mr. Pilcher was found within minutes by another truck driver who immediately called for assistance. The section of haul road immediately around the accident site remains closed to allow for the investigation. Mine operations such as crushing and stacking on the heap leach pad resumed on Tuesday, drawing on available stockpiles of ore, and we expect that mining activities will restart today. The Gold Bar team continues to ramp-up operations to achieve our goal of commercial production during Q2.

We convey our deep sympathy to Mr. Pilcher’s family, friends and colleagues for their sudden and tragic loss. Grief counselling and support is being offered to all employees and contractors at the mine.

ABOUT MCEWEN MINING

McEwen has the goal to qualify for inclusion in the S&P 500 Index by creating a profitable gold and silver producer focused in the Americas. McEwen's principal assets consist of: the San José mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina (49% interest); the Black Fox mine in Timmins, Canada; the Fenix Project in Mexico; the Gold Bar mine in Nevada; and the large Los Azules copper project in Argentina, advancing towards development.

McEwen has approximately 360 million shares outstanding. Rob McEwen, Chairman and Chief Owner, owns 22% of the shares.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, including "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information expressed, as at the date of this news release, McEwen Mining Inc.'s (the "Company") estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to future events and results. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, factors associated with fluctuations in the market price of precious metals, mining industry risks, political, economic, social and security risks associated with foreign operations, the ability of the corporation to receive or receive in a timely manner permits or other approvals required in connection with operations, risks associated with the construction of mining operations and commencement of production and the projected costs thereof, risks related to litigation, the state of the capital markets, environmental risks and hazards, uncertainty as to calculation of Mineral Resources Ltd. and reserves, and other risks. The Company’s dividend policy will be reviewed periodically by the Board of Directors and is subject to change based on certain factors such as the capital needs of the Company and its future operating results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. See McEwen Mining Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, under the caption "Risk Factors", for additional information on risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to the forward-looking statements and information regarding the Company. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

The NYSE and TSX have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release, which has been prepared by management of McEwen Mining Inc.