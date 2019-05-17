IAMGOLD Comments on Recent Trading Activity

Toronto, May 17, 2019 - IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today provides the following comment on recent trading activity.

As a general policy, the Company does not comment on speculation and rumours. The Company is not aware of any material change that would account for recent trading activity in its stock. The Company regularly reviews strategic alternatives available to it and may engage in discussions regarding potential transactions. The Company will inform the market as required and does not have any further comment at this time.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

