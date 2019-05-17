Canadian Premium Sand Inc. Receives Environmental Approval

CALGARY, May 17, 2019 - Canadian Premium Sand Inc. (TSXV:CPS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce today that the government of Manitoba has approved the environmental licence necessary for the development of the Company's Wanipigow Silica Sand Extraction Project (the "Wanipigow Sand Project") near Seymourville, Manitoba and adjacent to Hollow Water First Nation reserve lands. The approval of an environmental licence followed a rigorous environmental assessment process that focused on the mitigation of potential impacts the Wanipigow Sand Project might have on the local environment and communities. The licence issued under The Environment Act contains specific conditions to address public concerns.



The Company notes that Manitoba also completed a Crown-Indigenous consultation process as part of the overall Wanipigow Sand Project environmental licence review process. That consultation process provided local Indigenous communities with an additional opportunity to become engaged and informed about the Wanipigow Sand Project and share any comments, concerns and recommendations to protect Indigenous rights and environmental interests.

Hollow Water First Nation Chief Larry Barker states, “We respect the concerns of our community and have worked diligently with CPS to develop detailed plans that address health concerns and restore the land immediately after quarrying. More than 9 months ago our Elders began meeting frequently with the Company to address their concerns as well. As a result, the processing facility will be completely enclosed to eliminate dust and restoration plans will be monitored by a community-based oversight committee. This project combines with other economic development opportunities we have been working on that will create jobs and help provide a better future for our community."

As a significant portion of the Wanipigow Sand Project site area falls within the jurisdictional boundaries of the Incorporated Community of Seymourville, the Company made a conditional use application to the Incorporated Community of Seymourville, in order to be able to use lands within the jurisdiction of Seymourville for a silica sand extraction operation. The Company is pleased to report that the Incorporated Community of Seymourville granted approval of its conditional use application on May 9, 2019, permitting a silica sand extraction operation, including accessory uses, buildings and structures.

The Mayor and Council of Seymourville state, “We are simply taking the next steps first envisioned in the 1970s by our Elders to promote the development of this valuable resource. We have thoughtfully reviewed the detailed plans and worked with the Company to ensure this project fits into the economic development strategy of our community. We are satisfied that our concerns have been addressed.”

"Our team is working tirelessly with the various regulatory authorities in Manitoba to ensure our Wanipigow Sand Project will be compliant with all applicable regulations, licensing and permit conditions imposed by governmental authorities. We are very grateful for the valuable input we have received from the public, and support from the local communities and their leadership surrounding our Wanipigow Sand Project," stated Glenn Leroux, President and CEO.

Wanipigow Sand Project

The Wanipigow Sand Project is the development of a world class, completely enclosed, silica sand processing plant which will operate year-round. Silica sand will be extracted and moved to the plant where it will be washed, dried, screened for size and then transported to market. The silica sand in the operation area is a high-purity quartz that is extremely durable and has very round, uniform grains. This high quality allows for a broad range of uses including glassmaking, metal casting and production, paint and coatings, ceramics and refractories, water filtration and oil and gas recovery. The Company anticipates that the Wanipigow Sand Project will provide a significant number of local jobs for decades.

ABOUT Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

CPS is a Canadian silica resource development and production company and a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “CPS”.

