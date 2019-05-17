Western Copper and Gold Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

VANCOUVER, May 17, 2019 - Western Copper and Gold Corp. (“Western” or the “Company”) (TSX: WRN; NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to report that it has completed the brokered private placement offering previously announced on April 29, 2019 (the “Offering”) of flow-through common shares (the “FT Shares”). PI Financial Corp. (the “Agent”) acted as sole lead agent in respect of the Offering.

The Company issued a total of 3,727,000 FT Shares, comprised of (i) 3,333,333 FT Shares pursuant to the base Offering and (ii) 393,667 FT Shares pursuant to the Agent’s exercise of its option, at a price of C$0.90 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$3,354,300.

The gross proceeds received from the sale of the FT Shares will be used solely to incur “Canadian exploration expenses” as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) on the Company’s directly and indirectly held mineral properties at the Casino Project in the Yukon Territory.

In connection with the Offering, the Agent was paid a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised from the sale of FT Shares to purchasers other than President’s List Purchasers (as hereinafter defined) and 3.0% of the gross proceeds raised from the sale of FT Shares to purchasers identified by the Company to the Agent (the “President’s List Purchasers”).

The FT Shares are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on September 18, 2019 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation and the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

Western Copper and Gold Corp. is developing the Casino Project, Canada’s premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

