White Rock Minerals Ltd: Airborne EM Survey Successfully Completed at Red Mountain

Ballarat, Australia - Diversified explorer and near-stage producer, White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) ("White Rock" or the "Company"), in conjunction with its joint venture partner Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) (Sandfire), is pleased to announce the successful completion of a 500km2 airborne electromagnetic (AEM) geophysical survey. This survey was flown at the Company's globally significant Red Mountain high-grade zinc and precious metals VMS project in central Alaska.The AEM survey, completed by SkyTEM, used a state-of-the-art data collection and processing system to identify potential VMS conductors within the Bonnifield East district. The survey also included the collection of magnetics data. When integrated with the surface geochemistry and the Company's geological knowledge, these new data sets are expected to generate a list of high priority VMS targets for drill testing during the 2019 field season that will commence on 20 May 2019.Preliminary AEM data (see Figure 1 in link below) highlights numerous conductivity features related to the geology and structure of the Bonnifield District and associated known VMS mineralisation. The data gathered is now being processed by SkyTEM prior to advanced modelling and interpretation by NewExco, one of the leading EM consultants based in Perth, Australia.While waiting for the final processing and interpretation of the results, NewExco and White Rock's consulting geophysicist are working with the preliminary data to identify conductivity features for immediate field exploration. This will include follow-up on-ground geological reconnaissance, surface geochemical sampling and ground based electrical CSAMT geophysical surveying ahead of drill testing.White Rock's Managing Director, Matthew Gill said "We are very pleased with the preliminary results from using this modern, high-powered AEM technique over our 475km2 strategic belt-scale regional tenement package. This is the first step in our comprehensive exploration program for 2019."Mr Gill said that the regional targets identified by this AEM survey will form a key part of the Company's exploration program this field season."Other activities this season will involve using satellite spectral analysis, on-ground geological reconnaissance and soil sampling. These activities will compliment planned electrical ground geophysics (CSAMT and MT) and a diamond drill program. These coordinated activities are a follow-up to the successful discovery at the Hunter prospect in 20181. We will be testing the best of the regional targets defined by this multidisciplinary use of airborne EM, stream geochemical anomalies, new satellite defined alteration, whole rock lithogeochemical alteration, on-ground soil and rock geochemistry and on-ground electrical geophysics techniques," he said.To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9RMF942P





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is an Australian listed minerals exploration and development company with projects located in northern NSW (gold and silver) and central Alaska (zinc, silver, lead and gold). The White Rock vision is to explore and develop both precious and base metal projects.



White Rock's cornerstone asset is the Mt Carrington epithermal gold-silver project in northern NSW. The Mt Carrington project has great leverage to the Australian gold and silver prices with a positive scoping study providing a path towards feasibility studies and development in the near term.



White Rock is also exploring the Red Mountain project in Alaska. Red Mountain is a globally significant advanced VMS project with high grade zinc and silver in two deposits. White Rock is exploring for additional high grade deposits that will enhance the projects leverage to an upturn in the fortunes of zinc and silver.





