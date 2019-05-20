Mexus hires experienced chemical engineer for its Santa Elena mine

CABORCA, May 20, 2019 - MexUS Gold Corp. US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the company has hired a highly recommended and qualified chemical engineer for its Santa Elena mine. Mr. Roberto Baltierrez Hernandez, who specializes in metallurgical processes and gold extraction methods, will oversee all aspects of the gold recovery systems at the mine. Mr. Hernandez brings over 25 years of experience to the Mexus team. The company is completing a laboratory with all the necessary equipment to assure gold recovery control. The lab will be completed by May 28th in time for the beginning of leaching and recovery to begin.



About MexUS Gold Corp. US

MexUS Gold Corp. US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, MexUS Gold Corp. US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on MexUS Gold Corp. US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Stan Berk phone # 805-206-5816

William T. Bogard phone # 949-351-0207

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.



