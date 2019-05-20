Hewitt Point Q2 Prospecting Results

VANCOUVER, May 20, 2019 - Unity Metals Corp. ("Unity" or the "Company") (TSXV: UTY) is pleased to announce the results from the Q2 Hewitt Point prospecting and backpack drilling program. A total of 117 samples, including 5 drill core samples, were collected at the Hewitt Point Claims. An additional 15 samples were collected on the Enid claims. The primary purpose of the Hewitt Point prospecting program was to follow up and extend mineralization in historic sampling from outcrop identified in 1981 at two historic adits, Hewitt Pt and Amethyst, as well as a historic bulk sample pit at the Monte Cristo showing. Drilling was performed with a Shaw man-portable drill which produces "A" core and can reach depths of between 26 and 50 feet in competent rock.

The most significant results were obtained from the drilling at Hewitt Point, where a 6.75ft interval (0 - 6.75ft) interval assayed 6.18g/t Au and 8.1g/t Ag. Subsequently, the vein was traced ~500ft WNW along strike from Hewitt Point. An outcrop sample taken there assayed 0.538g/t Au and 1.7g/t Ag. This shear zone has been identified as a high priority target for diamond drilling.

The best rock samples of the program were also taken at Hewitt Point, where three samples assayed higher than 10g/t Au. The best outcrop samples are provided below:



Sample Number Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 36903 19.3 69.3 36906 15.45 76 36773 9.47 12.6 36905 2.02 13.2



In addition, at the Amethyst Zone a sample was collected from the adit wall that assayed 2.3% Cu, 34.3g/t Ag, 0.388g/t Au, and 0.125% Zn. Several other anomalous Cu samples were also collected with assay values ranging between 0.1 and 0.4% Cu. Also, at the Monte Cristo pit a backpack drill hole assayed 0.777g/t Au and 4g/t Ag over 3ft depth.

About the Company

Unity Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based gold exploration company. The Company controls a 100% interest in the Margurete Gold Project, which covers 678ha of mineral claims, located in the Phillips Arm gold camp, approximately 200 kilometers northwest of Vancouver in southwest British Columbia, Vancouver Mining Division. The project is on trend with the historic Doratha Morton and Alexandria gold mines, which were active in the late 1800's. The Margurete project was last explored in 2015 with property-wide prospecting, mapping and rock chip sampling run in parallel with a targeted diamond drilling program. The primary target at the Margurete Gold Project is the FB Zone, where Falconbridge drilled multiple gold bearing intervals at shallow depths. For more information, please visit www.unitymetalscorp.com.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Peter Born, P. Geo., a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Company,

Peter Born

Peter Born, President

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Unity Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545995/Hewitt-Point-Q2-Prospecting-ResultsView source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/545995/Hewitt-Point-Q2-Prospecting-Results