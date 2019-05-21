Wallbridge Continues to Expand Footprint of New Area 51 Gold Discovery at Fenelon Gold Property

TORONTO, May 21, 2019 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX:WM, FWB: WC7) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its exploration drill program has significantly increased the known extent of the newly-discovered Area 51 gold system at its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold property ("Fenelon" or the "Property"). Several new holes have intersected wide zones of mineralization with intervals containing visible gold. Drilling to date has indicated the presence of broad stockwork-style gold mineralization with focused high-grade veins and shear zones over a 700-metre strike length and close to 600-metre vertical extent.

In addition, resource drilling at the Fenelon Main Zone is continuing to extend high-grade shoots to depth with 26.37 g/t gold over 2.18 metres and several other visible gold-bearing intersections pending.

Exploration Drilling - Area 51 & Tabasco Mineralized Corridors

Highlights:

Further in-fill sampling of FA-19-052 is underway within the Area 51 intersection. Currently available continuous assay results show that the mineralized intersection grades 1.46 g/t gold over 227.80 metres, which includes the sub-interval of 2.81 g/t gold over 98.91 metres released previously (see Wallbridge Press Release dated April 23, 2019). The grade and length of this interval may be revised once final assay results are received.

FA-19-053 extends known strike length of the Area 51 gold system by 250 metres to the northwest.

19-0925-007 confirms continuation of strong, broad gold mineralization 200 to 300 metres southeast of FA-19-052 and provides first near-surface (150 m vertical depth) intersection of the Area 51 gold system.

FA-19-059 provides a 30-40 metre eastward step-out and slight overcut to FA-19-052 with three occurrences of visible gold intersected within a broad, mineralized interval of approximately 225 metre core length in Area 51. Another significant zone with visible gold was intersected further down-hole at 590 m vertical depth, which is currently the deepest visible gold-bearing intersection on the Property.

Area 51 gold system now extends over a 700-metre strike length.

"Our ongoing exploration program continues to significantly expand the known footprint of the Area 51-Tabasco gold system. We now have indicated the presence of broad stockwork-style gold mineralization with focused high-grade veins and shear zones over a 700-metre strike length and close to 600-metre vertical extent," explained Attila Pentek, VP Exploration. "The 100-200 metre step-outs are aggressive for such gold deposits and aim to give us an early indication of the distribution of this mineralization style. As such, the results yielded by FA-18-038EXT and FA-18-040EXT are very positive in proving the continuity of this well-mineralized structural corridor and confirming our initial interpretation of this new geologic environment. We will continue with our approach of large step-outs along strike and down-dip to further define the size potential and also carry-out some of the tighter, 40 metre spaced drilling to better understand the controls on "sweet spots", such as those intersected in FA-19-052, FA-19-059, and 19-0925-007, and to start proving up a resource in the Area 51 corridor."

Three rigs (two surface, one underground) are currently active on exploration drilling, doing large-spaced step-outs to define the footprint of the Area 51 gold system which was discovered by the last hole of the 2018 program (FA-18-051), approximately 300 m west of the Fenelon Main Zone. A total of approximately 8,000 metres have been drilled as part of the 2019 exploration drill program and assay results are pending for 13 surface drill holes and four underground holes.

FA-18-038EXT, an extension of a 2018 drill hole, confirms the presence of the broad gold-bearing system within the Area 51 corridor intersecting 0.32 g/t gold over 137.43 metres, including 0.56 g/t gold over 54.63 metres, which further includes higher grade sub-intervals, like 1.33 g/t gold over 11.93 metres.

FA-18-040EXT, an extension of a 2018 drill hole, intersected a lower grade domain within the Area 51 system similar to FA-18-038EXT with 0.41 g/t gold over 134.45 metres, including 0.67 g/t gold over 33.67 metres, which further includes higher grade sub-intervals, like 1.00 g/t gold over 16.28 metres. In-fill sampling of last year's portion of the drill core revealed another zone that assayed 1.14 g/t gold over 17.28 metres.

FA-19-053 intersected broad stockwork-style gold mineralization consisting of a network of sulfide-bearing veins and shear zones with two occurrences of visible gold in the Area 51 corridor, at approximately 500 metres vertical depth, in the vicinity of historic, near-surface (150-180 m vertical depth) intersections of 6.16 g/t gold over 3.00 metres and 34.20 g/t gold over 0.32 metres.

Drill holes FA-19-054 and FA-19-056 were testing the Area 51-Tabasco mineralized corridors vertically above FA-19-052 and both intersected several mineralized zones with one occurrence of visible gold noted in each hole.

Underground drill holes 19-0925-005A, -006 and -007 also tested the eastern extension of the Area 51 system and successfully extended the known footprint of the mineralized system with visible gold reported in two of the holes (19-0925-005 and -007). Hole 19-0925-007 is particularly important, as it is the first hole intersecting strong stockwork mineralization characteristic of the Area 51 system over a broad interval at only 150 metres vertical depth, in contrast to most intersections so far, which were at approximately 400 to 500 metres vertical depth.

Drill holes FA-19-055 and FA-19-057, testing the eastern extension of the geophysical (magnetic-low) feature interpreted to correspond to the Area 51 structure, intersected sporadic veins and shear zones, as well as blue quartz-bearing alteration which appears to be similar to Area 51-style mineralization in favourable intermediate to mafic intrusive rocks. FA-19-058 tested a magnetic-low target parallel to the Area 51 structure, intersecting a potentially gold-bearing zone in the Jeremy Pluton within the target area.

FA-19-059 was testing the Area 51-Tabasco mineralized corridors slightly East and vertically above FA-19-052 and intersected a broad, 225 metre interval of typical Area 51-style mineralization with three visible gold-bearing veins observed. Another significant zone with visible gold was intersected further down-hole at 590 m vertical depth, which is currently the deepest visible gold-bearing intersection on the Property.

Resource Drilling - Main Gabbro Zones

Highlights:

26.37 g/t gold over 2.18 metres (1.61 metres true width) in 19-5150-003 within the Naga Viper Zone.

7.97 g/t gold over 2.54 metres (0.78 metre true width) in 19-5150-001 within the Naga Viper Zone.

5.95 g/t gold over 0.69 metre (0.48 metre true width) in 19-0925 within the Cayenne Zone.

High-grade shoot in the western segment of the Naga Viper Zone (sections 970 and 985) now extended down to a vertical depth of 200 metres, with visible gold intersected in three drill holes.

Visible gold was observed in two intersections within the Cayenne Zone.

One underground drill rig is currently active on tightly spaced resource drilling, completing 15-20 metre step-outs on known mineralization within the main gabbro below the area where the Company mined the 2018/2019 bulk sample, down to 250 metres vertical depth. A total of approximately 4,500 metres has been drilled as part of the 2019 resource drill program and assay results are currently pending for 21 underground holes.

A summary of the new drill hole results from the ongoing 2019 underground and surface drill programs are reported in Tables 1 and 2 and also shown on the Figures below as well as on the Company website.

Table 1. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2018/2019 Drill Assay Highlights (1) Drill Hole From To From To Length True

Width Au Au

Capped(2) VG(3) Zone Drill Program

(m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t)





FA-19-052 362.50 590.30



227.80 NA 1.46 1.46

Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-19-052* Including... 392.50 397.07 4.57 NA 5.14 5.14 VG Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-19-052* 482.90 485.50 2.60 NA 4.57 4.57 VG Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-19-052* 493.76 500.00 6.24 NA 8.71 8.71 VG Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-19-052* 516.34 518.70 2.36 NA 5.63 5.63 VG Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-19-052* 565.25 576.47 11.22 NA 15.93 15.93 VG Area 51 Surface Exploration 19-1035-001 154.40 155.70



1.30 0.92 3.43 3.43

Chipotle U/G Resource 19-1035-002 28.10 28.55



0.45 0.36 1.76 1.76

Cayenne U/G Resource 19-1035-002 115.78 117.68



1.90 1.54 0.96 0.96

Naga Viper U/G Resource 19-1035-004 121.45 122.84



1.39 1.12 1.58 1.58

Naga Viper U/G Resource 19-1035-004 128.12 129.50



1.38 1.12 1.09 1.09

Chipotle U/G Resource 19-1035-005 131.55 135.00



3.45 2.79 1.83 1.83

Chipotle U/G Resource 19-1035-006 102.00 104.40



2.40 2.11 1.52 1.52

Naga Viper U/G Resource 19-5150-001 84.32 86.86



2.54 0.78 7.97 7.97 VG Naga Viper U/G Resource 19-5150-003 36.81 38.99



2.18 1.61 26.37 26.37 VG Naga Viper U/G Resource 19-5150-010 47.70 48.80



1.10 0.91 1.15 1.15

Habanero U/G Resource 19-0925-001 29.58 30.27



0.69 0.48 5.95 5.95

Cayenne U/G Resource 19-0925-002 No Assays greater than 1 g/t Au 19-0925-004 FA-18-038 612.00 616.28



4.28 NA 1.02 1.02 VG Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-18-038 638.75 639.60



0.85 NA 3.47 3.47

Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-18-038 689.77 744.40



54.63 NA 0.56 0.56

Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-18-038 Including... 689.77 701.70 11.93 NA 1.33 1.33

Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-18-038 731.18 744.40 13.22 NA 0.78 0.78

Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-18-038 775.50 776.80



1.30 NA 2.23 2.23

Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-18-038 793.39 794.79



1.40 NA 1.04 1.04

Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-18-038 839.82 840.77



0.95 NA 1.21 1.21

Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-18-040 531.00 548.28



17.28 NA 1.14 1.14

Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-18-040 590.45 724.90



134.45 NA 0.41 0.41

Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-18-040 Including... 621.00 654.67 33.67 NA 0.67 0.67

Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-18-040 Which includes… 635.35 651.63 16.28 NA 1.00 1.00 VG Area 51 Surface Exploration FA-18-040 761.00 762.25



1.25 NA 1.72 1.72

Area 51 Surface Exploration





(1) Table includes only highlight assay results received since the latest press release. (2) Au capped at 140 g/t following InnovExplo's 2016 Mineral Resource Estimate. (3) Intervals containing visible gold ("VG"). (4) Currently not enough information available to estimate true width. * Previously announced interval, see Wallbridge Press Release dated Apr 23, 2019

Table 2. Wallbridge Fenelon Gold Property 2018/2019 drill hole information (1) Drill Hole ID Local

grid E Local

grid N Elevation Length

(Metres) Azimuth Dip VG/CP(2) Note 18-5175-007 10580 10986 5177 205 228 -43 CP Final Assays Received 18-5175-011 10580 10986 5177 200 191 -48 CP Final Assays Received 18-1035-019 10571 10997 5214 100 193 -36 VG Further Assays pending 19-5150-001 10595 10950 5147 181 230 -62 VG Final Assays Received 19-5150-002 10595 10950 5147 147 222 -48 VG Final Assays Received 19-5150-003 10595 10950 5147 102 205 -32 VG Final Assays Received 19-5150-004 10595 10950 5147 56 227 -26 VG Final Assays Received 19-5150-005 10595 10950 5147 132 170 -50 CP Final Assays Received 19-5150-006 10595 10950 5147 274 178 -63 CP Final Assays Received 19-5150-007 10595 10950 5147 90 182 -20 CP Final Assays Received 19-5150-008 10595 10950 5147 102 152 -15 CP Final Assays Received 19-5150-009 10595 10950 5147 63 232 -39 CP Final Assays Received 19-5150-010 10595 10950 5147 51 228 -10 CP Final Assays Received 19-1035-001 10502 10851 5134 177 25 -57 CP Further Sampling Underway 19-1035-002 10502 10851 5134 150 25 -48 CP Final Assays Received 19-1035-003 10502 10851 5134 138 23 -38 VG Further Assays pending 19-1035-004 10502 10851 5134 165 38 -46

Final Assays Received 19-1035-005 10502 10851 5134 138 49 -43 CP Final Assays Received 19-1035-006 10502 10851 5134 168 30 -41

Final Assays Received 19-0925-001 10595 10950 5134 111 24 -56 CP Assays pending 19-0925-002 10595 10950 5134 87 24 -38 CP Final Assays Received 19-0925-003 10595 10950 5134 75 24 -17 CP Assays pending 19-0925-004 10595 10950 5134 99 25 -10 CP Final Assays Received 19-0925-005 10397 10902 5135 48 190 -55

Assays pending 19-0925-005A 10397 10902 5135 552 190 -55 VG Assays pending 19-0925-006 10397 10902 5135 420 180 -41

Assays pending 19-0925-007 10397 10902 5135 495 180 -5 VG Assays pending 19-0925-008 10397 10902 5135 Underway 180 -25

Drilling Underway 19-0940-001 10417 10897 5134 111 24 -53 CP Assays pending 19-0940-002 10417 10897 5134 105 24 -15 CP Assays pending 19-0955-001 10430 10890 5134 105 21 -4 CP Assays pending 19-0955-002 10430 10890 5134 102 24 -44 CP Assays pending 19-0955-003 10430 10890 5134 120 24 -55 CP Assays pending 19-0955-004 10430 10890 5134 141 24 -64 CP Assays pending 19-0970-001 10444 10883 5134 117 24 -37 CP Assays pending 19-0970-002 10444 10883 5134 111 24 -46 CP Assays pending 19-0970-003 10444 10883 5134 150 24 -63 CP Assays pending 19-0985-001 10457 10876 5134 117 24 -35 CP Assays pending 19-0985-002 10457 10876 5134 117 24 -44 CP Assays pending 19-0985-003 10457 10876 5134 135 24 -52 VG Assays pending 19-0985-004 10457 10876 5134 168 24 -61 CP Assays pending 19-1000-001 10471 10869 5133 Underway 24 -32

Drilling Underway FA-18-038 10458 11053 5260 915 240 -54 VG Final Assays Received FA-18-040 10459 11054 5261 803 246 -48 VG Further Sampling Underway FA-18-051 10432 11040 5260 670 220 -51 VG Further Assays pending FA-19-052 10121 10605 5258 833 35 -62 VG Further Sampling Underway FA-19-053 10432 11043 5260 966 262 -48 VG Assays pending FA-19-054 10195 10553 5258 777 360 -55 VG Assays pending FA-19-055 10732 10561 5261 415 260 -45 CP Assays pending FA-19-056 10195 10629 5258 666 360 -55 VG Assays pending FA-19-057 10732 10561 5261 487 200 -45 CP Assays pending FA-19-058 10195 10553 5258 303 190 -55

Assays pending FA-19-059 10269 10578 5258 774 360 -61 VG Assays pending FA-19-060 10621 10606 5260 417 260 -45 CP Assays pending FA-19-061 10191 10704 5257 Underway 360 -55

Drilling Underway FA-19-062 10265 10653 5258 Underway 360 -58

Drilling Underway





(1) Table includes only drill holes for which assays are pending. For earlier holes please refer to tables in previous press releases. (2) Drill holes containing visible gold ("VG") or chalcopyrite-bearing mineralized shear zone ("CP").

Fenelon is located in northwestern Quebec proximal to the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone ("SLDZ") which hosts the Detour Gold Mine in Ontario, and Balmoral Resources' gold deposits at Martiniere. Fenelon hosts the Discovery Zone gold deposit and surrounding 4 km strike length of a gold-hosting secondary splay of the SLDZ.

Since acquiring the property in late 2016, Wallbridge has completed an updated resource estimate and a positive pre-feasibility study on the existing resource. Wallbridge has undertaken successful surface exploration drilling campaigns in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and has recently completed an underground 35,000-tonne bulk sample at Fenelon. Drilling to date has significantly extended existing zones, located additional parallel zones, and discovered a new gold system referred to as Area 51.

Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program at Fenelon were cut and bagged on site and transported to SGS Canada Inc. Samples, along with standards, blanks, and duplicates included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at SGS Canada Inc. laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to >95% passing 106 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS. Samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re-analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Persons responsible for the technical content of this press release are Marz Kord, P. Eng., M. Sc., MBA, President & CEO and Attila Péntek, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President Exploration for Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd..

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable production and revenue as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

Wallbridge is currently developing its 100%-owned high-grade Fenelon Gold property in Quebec with ongoing exploration and a recently-completed 35,000-tonne bulk sample. Wallbridge is also pursuing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. These discussions benefit from the operating capabilities Wallbridge demonstrated by safely and efficiently mining the Broken Hammer deposit in Sudbury, which was completed in October 2015. As part of this strategy, the Company recently optioned the Beschefer Project, an advanced gold property with proven size and grade-potential near Fenelon Gold. Wallbridge is also continuing partner-funded exploration on its large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Sudbury, Ontario, with a focus on its high-grade Parkin project.

Wallbridge also has exposure to exploration for copper and gold in Jamaica and British Columbia through its 11.3% ownership of Carube Copper Corp. (CUC:TSX-V, formerly Miocene Resources Limited, a Wallbridge spin-out of its BC assets).

