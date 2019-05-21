Excellon Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, May 21, 2019 -

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX:EXN; OTC:EXLLF) ("Excellon" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Rupy Dhadwar from his position of Chief Financial Officer.

"On behalf of the Board and Management team at Excellon, I would like to thank Mr. Dhadwar for his positive contributions over the past years as we tackled numerous challenges, from operational to market conditions, while continuing to improve and advance the Company's business. We all wish him very well in his future endeavours," stated Brendan Cahill, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Ronald Mariño, our Vice President Finance, will serve as interim CFO in the near-term as we seek a permanent replacement."

