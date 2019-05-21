Canarc Receives Government Land Use Permit for Multi-Phase Exploration on the Hard Cash Gold Property in Nunavut, Canada

VANCOUVER, May 21, 2019 - Canarc Resource Corp. (TSX: CCM, OTC-BB: CRCUF, Frankfurt: CAN) announces that it has received the Government Land Use Permit for multi-phase exploration on the Hard Cash Gold Property located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada. Nunavut is home to two multi-million ounce gold deposits owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., the operating Meadowbank Mine and the Meliadine Mine currently in construction.

The permit issued by the Crown-Indigenous Relations Division of Northern Affairs Canada allows Canarc to conduct exploration at the Hard Cash property until June 29, 2024. The five-year permit allows Canarc to conduct exploration programs at the site to determine the extent of high-grade gold mineralization that has been discovered in surface sampling.

In November 2018 Canarc entered into an option agreement with Silver Range Resources Ltd. to acquire a 100% interest in Hard Cash (see news release dated November 29, 2018) and is finalizing details for its initial exploration program at the property to be conducted in July and August of this year.

Qualified Person

Garry Biles, P.Eng, President & COO for Canarc Resource Corp, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Canarc - Canarc Resource Corp. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on generating superior shareholder returns by discovering, exploring and developing strategic gold deposits in North America. The Company is currently advancing two core assets, each with substantial gold resources, and has initiated a high impact exploration strategy to acquire and explore new properties that have district-scale gold discovery potential. Canarc shares trade on the TSX: CCM and the OTCQX: CRCUF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Statements contained in this news release that are not historic facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future performance of Canarc, and the Company's plans and exploration programs for its mineral properties, including the timing of such plans and programs. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "has proven", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, the Company's ongoing due diligence review in relation to the Acquisition, risks related to the uncertainties inherent in the estimation of Mineral Resources Ltd.; commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; market sentiment; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise funds through equity financings; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; future prices of metals; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

