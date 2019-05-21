Canada Carbon Provides Update on Appeal Hearing

VANCOUVER, May 21, 2019 - Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces that on Friday, May 17, 2019, the attorneys for the Company appeared before the Court of Appeal to debate the judgment of Madam Justice Turcotte who concluded that the action for damages of the Company is not abusive. Mr. Justice Lévesque informed legal counsel for both parties that before the Court can take up this appeal, it must first determine whether it has jurisdiction to hear the appeal in view of Section 31 of the Quebec Code of Civil Procedure, notwithstanding the leave to appeal that was previously granted by the Supreme Court.



In order to clarify this situation, legal counsel for each party will have to send a 10-page argument on the issue: GSLR before June 3, 2019 and the Company before June 18, 2019. At the end of this exercise, if the Court of Appeal concludes that it does not have jurisdiction, the judgment granting leave to appeal will be set aside and the appeal by GSLR of the Turcotte judgment will be dismissed. If the Court finds that it has jurisdiction then the appeal will be heard and a judgment will then be rendered by the Court of Appeal.

Canada Carbon Inc.



“R. Bruce Duncan”

CEO and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: (604) 685-6375

F: (604) 909-1163

