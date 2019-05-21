Power Ore Begins Drilling on Opemiska Copper Mine Complex in Quebec

TORONTO, May 21, 2019 - PowerOre Inc. ("Power Ore Inc." or the "Company") (TSX.V: PORE) is pleased announce that drilling on the Opemiska Copper Mine Complex in Quebec has begun over the past few days. This drill program is focused on Springer's near surface, high-grade and disseminated mineralization, as well as validating historical drilling conducted by Falconbridge with the goal of publishing a pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate. The drill campaign is expected to take 45 days.

