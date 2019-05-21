Osino Resources Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, May 21, 2019 - Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) (FSE: RSR1) ("Osino” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of up to CDN$2,000,000 at a price of CDN$0.35 per Unit. Subject to finalization of definitive legal documents, certain existing shareholders, including Ross Beaty and RCF Opportunities Fund L.P., intend to participate in the Offering to maintain their current pro rata ownership in the Company.

The Offering of up to 5,714,286 Units, will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.55 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund expenditures at the Company’s exploration projects in Namibia and for general working capital purposes. In connection with the Offering, Osino may pay finders’ fees to eligible finders in accordance with the rules and policies of the Exchange and applicable securities legislation.

The securities issued under this Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of closing. Closing of the Offering remains subject to receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange, and is anticipated to occur on or before May 31, 2019.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) is a Canadian gold exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia. Osino’s Namibian interests comprise 22 exclusive exploration licenses located within Namibia’s prospective Damara belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Osino is currently focusing its efforts on developing the Karibib Gold Project and defining new exploration targets in the Otjikoto East area and on our other licenses. The Karibib Gold Project is located approximately 130 km north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of its location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding its Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://osinoresources.com/.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Osino Resources Corp.

Heye Daun: CEO

Tel: +27 (21) 418 2525

hdaun@osinoresources.com

Julia Becker: Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +1 (604) 785 0850

jbecker@osinoresources.com

