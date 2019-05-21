Macarthur Minerals Announces Board Changes

VANCOUVER, May 21, 2019 - Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to announce the appointment of New York based portfolio manager Andrew Suckling to the Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director, subject to TSX-V approval and the retirement of David Lenigas.

Mr. Suckling is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Cadence Minerals PLC, one of Macarthur’s largest shareholders, and has over 25 years’ experience in the commodity industry. He began his career as a trader on the London Metal Exchange (LME) for Metallgesellschaft (MG). In that role, he established a trading presence in China for MG setting up a representative office in Shanghai in 1997. He then became a partner and trader with the New York based multi-billion fund manager Ospraie Management, LLC. In addition to his role as Executive Chairman at Cadence he is the founding principal and portfolio manager for Verulam, a discretionary commodity fund. Mr. Suckling is a graduate of Brasenose College, Oxford University earning a BA (Hons) in Modern History in 1993 and an MA in Modern History in 2000.

Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals Ltd. commented;

“Andrew Suckling is a welcome addition to our board of directors with his commodity trading skills and extensive financial sector experience, at such an exciting juncture in the Company’s history, especially as we move forward with our Lake Giles Iron Project. His presence on the board of directors will be invaluable when dealing with potential project financiers and investors particularly in the US, where he is based.”

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank David Lenigas for his 3 years of unwavering support as an Independent Director of Macarthur and his continued strong belief in the long term potential of the Company’s Lake Giles Iron Project. David’s support and relentless efforts to fund Macarthur’s projects through the downturn in Canadian junior mining and a depressed global commodity market, has ensured that the Company is now well positioned to move forward.”

ABOUT MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF)

Macarthur Minerals Ltd. is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The iron ore projects are Ularring hematite (approved for development) and the one plus billion tonne Moonshine magnetite. Macarthur Minerals Ltd. has prominent (~1,130 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium, nickel, cobalt exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur Minerals Ltd. has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

