Bill Howald Joins Blackrock Gold as Executive Chairman

Vancouver, May 21, 2019 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that William (Bill) Howald has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Andrew Pollard, the CEO, stated, "Attracting someone of Bill's caliber to the Company represents a huge vote of confidence in our Silver Cloud Project. Bill's assortment of relevant experiences ranges from leading the exploration function of a major gold mining company through to the founding and subsequent +$100m merger of a junior Nevada gold producer. While leading the exploration for Placer, he oversaw the last drill campaign at Silver Cloud, which established the presence of multiple high-grade intercepts throughout the property, none of which have been followed up. We're excited to see him pick up where he left off with the project, ultimately directing the first systematic exploration program and drill campaign on the property in nearly two decades."

William (Bill) Howald is a successful entrepreneur who founded several public companies and led the exploration division of a major mining company. He has extensive experience building effective exploration teams and delivering quality resources. As an executive, Mr. Howald provided strategic vision, planning, and implementation of many values creating programs for junior and senior gold producers. Most recently, he led the acquisition, build out and start-up of the Florida Canyon mine in west-central Nevada. The mine achieved commercial production within 18 months of being acquired. To date, Bill has raised approximately $300 million in project financing for properties in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Dominican Republic, and Nevada.

Prior to creating junior mining companies, he was General Manager of Exploration, the United States and Latin America for Placer Dome Inc. During his tenure at Placer Dome, Mr. Howald was an integral part of the teams that delivered over 100Mozs of gold resources to the Placer portfolio. Several of these resources, including Turquoise Ridge, Pipeline, Pueblo Viejo, are now mines. He is a Certified Professional Geologist and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Bill Howald, Executive Chair stated, "It's amazing that a project of this quality with multiple high-grade gold drill intercepts in Nevada is undeveloped. Silver Cloud is located in an extraordinarily productive part of north-central Nevada along the Northern Nevada Rift not far from Hecla's Midas mine and adjacent to its Hollister mine. The project is an excellent asset, with identified high-grade gold and silver vein systems and a large under-explored land package (40.2 sq. Km). Accessing my Nevada contacts and connections, the Company is preparing an exploration program and budget with the aim of delivering drill-ready targets this fall."

Further to the appointment, BRC has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Howald. The options, which are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, may be exercised at a price of $0.05 per share for a term of 5 years.

To make room for the appointment, Catalin Kilofliski, Executive Director has stepped down from the Board. The Board thanks outgoing Executive Director, Catalin Kilofliski for his contributions to the Company.

