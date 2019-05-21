Detour Gold Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, May 21, 2019 - Detour Gold Corp. (TSX: DGC) ("Detour Gold Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaco Crouse to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective June 24, 2019.

Mr. Crouse is a seasoned financial professional with over 16 years of experience in financial management and reporting, mine financial planning, business optimization and strategy development. Most recently, he was Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Triple Flag Mining Finance Ltd. ("Triple Flag"), a Toronto-based private metal streaming business. While at Triple Flag, he was responsible for the development and implementation of all finance and reporting systems, arranging a US$200 million revolving credit facility with a US$100 million accordion feature, and part of the team that committed close to US$1 billion in royalty and streaming transactions. Prior to joining Triple Flag, he served as Vice President Business Planning and Optimization at Barrick Gold Corp. where he co-led a capital allocation discipline policy to deliver free cash flow improvements from underperforming assets during a period of low gold prices.

Mr. Crouse started his career in mining in 2002 by joining Xstrata Alloys, the world's largest ferrochrome producer, and went on to join Xstrata Nickel in 2007 (post the acquisition of Falconbridge) to integrate and optimize the nickel business unit, during which time he worked extensively in the Canadian business unit of Xstrata Nickel. He also fulfilled the role of Asset Manager at Glencore following its merger with Xstrata in 2013 and was responsible for integrating their nickel marketing offices. Mr. Crouse is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Ontario), a Chartered Accountant (South Africa), and a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM) with a Bachelor Computationis (Honours) from the University of South Africa.

Mick McMullen, President and CEO of the Company, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Jaco Crouse as our new CFO. His global expertise as well as Canadian specific experience in strategic financial operations will play a major role in delivering efficiency gains as we embark on running Detour Gold Corp. as a profitable business. He has a strong business improvement background, which is exactly what Detour requires right now, and I feel confident that he will provide strong leadership within the finance team to drive efficiencies."

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Detour Gold Corp.'s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held on June 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM E.T. in the St. Andrew's Lounge (27th Floor) of Vantage Venues at 150 King Street West in Toronto, Ontario.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corp. is a mid-tier gold producer in Canada that holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake mine, a long life large-scale open pit operation. Detour Gold Corp.'s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol DGC.

