InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Red Pine Exploration's Results of Ground Gravity Survey Identifying Jubilee Stock Extension on the Wawa Gold Property - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, May 21, 2019 - Red Pine Exploration Inc., (TSXV: RPX), announced that the results of a ground gravity survey conducted in March 2019 confirm the extension of the Jubilee Stock - the host to the Company's Surluga deposit on the Wawa Gold Property. The Wawa gold project comprises a large, 6,519-hectare property located 2 kilometers outside of Wawa in the prolific gold mining area in Northern Ontario, home to several of Canada's largest current and past producing gold mines.

The results show the continuity of the zone and extends the potential mineralized zone an additional kilometer to over 6 kilometers, identifying new areas for gold exploration on the property. The direct association between the zone(s) of gold mineralization identified on the Wawa Gold Project and the Jubilee Stock indicate its importance in controlling the deposition of gold.

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO, stated: "Since we started working on this project in late 2014, we've made numerous discoveries throughout the 'Wawa Gold Corridor'; a gold mineralization zone that extends for more than 5 kilometres on the property. This survey identifies continuity of the corridor further to the south. The potential of the Wawa Gold Project keeps growing and we are on track to deliver a revised NI 43-101 resource for the Surluga Deposit at the end of this quarter."

Red Pine's exploration programs have been designed to expand the size of the existing inferred resource through infill drilling, exploration drilling and the sampling of 42,000 meters of historic core not tested by previous operators. The company is on track to deliver an updated 43-101 resource for the Surluga Deposit this quarter. The 59,000-meter drill program was also designed to connect the other gold zones along the Wawa Gold Corridor.

Red Pine has made 4 discoveries along the extension of the Surluga Deposit including the Minto mine South Deposit which has a maiden resource of 100,000 ounces at an average grade of 6.8 grams per tonne gold and open in all directions. These are part of the 'Wawa Gold Corridor', a gold-mineralization zone that now extends for more than 6 kilometres.

