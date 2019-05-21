Providence Gold Mines Inc. Becomes a Member of the 8020 Community

Vancouver, May 21, 2019 - Providence Gold Mines Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PHD) is pleased to announce that it has became a member of the 8020 Connect Inc., ("8020 Connect"), investor community.

We invite all shareholders and stakeholders to join the Providence Gold Mines Inc. portal on 8020 Connect. Join here: http://b.link/Providence

Through the 8020 platform, Providence Gold Mines will engage with open lines of communication to ensure each shareholder and interested investor can stay up-to-date with corporate developments as well as have an opportunity to be engaged through a social media portal. The interactive structure of the portal provides for an opportunity for shareholders to become a part of the communication process and support the development of the Company's investor audience.

8020 Connect is the first social media platform directly connecting existing and potential investors to the Executive Management teams of publicly traded companies.

"In addition to expanding our platform, 8020 Connect has been successfully increasing our investor community. This expanding investor community provides Providence Gold Mines Inc., and other companies on our platform, with an opportunity to increase their investor audience through active participation with the respective companies," stated, Mr. D'Arcy Funfer, President of 8020 Connect.

"We are looking forward to working with the 8020 Connect platform as an opportunity to further engage with stakeholders and investors," stated Ron Coombes, CEO, of Providence Gold Mines Inc.

About Providence Gold Mines

The Providence Group of Mines is located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California, upon the eastern belt of the "Mother Lode" District. Within this belt are a number of the well-known, rich producing mines of California, from which many millions of ounces in gold have been taken. In the "Mother Lode" district, the general reports and todays knowledge of this deposit type are that the mineralization continues in value with depth. The Providence Group of Mines are located via a good all weather road three miles east of the town of Tuolumne about 12 miles east of Sonora, California.

About 8020 Connect

8020 Connect Inc. is a social and interactive investment community portal which expands the way shareholders and interested investors access and gather information from public corporations. Built as a hybrid social media and shareholder and management engagement platform, corporations can direct the flow of information to prospective and existing investors through both static and dynamic content. This will allow public companies to build their investment brand and investor awareness while maintaining digital media and regulatory compliance in a growing online investment community.

Qualified Person

John Kowalchuk, P. Geo, a geologist and qualified person (as defined under NI 43-101) has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ronald Coombes

Mobile: 1- 604- 724-2369

rcoombesresources@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.