Great Bear to Host a Webinar on Wednesday May 29th @ 8:00am PDT/11:00am EDT to Provide Update on Dixie Drill Program

VANCOUVER, May 21, 2019 - Great Bear Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Great Bear", TSX-V: GBR) would like to invite interested shareholders to join Mr. Chris Taylor, President and CEO and Mr. R. Bob Singh, Vice President, Exploration for a webinar detailing recent progress in the Company's ongoing fully-funded 60,000 metre drill program at it's 100% owned Dixie property in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, May 29th at 8:00am PST/11:00am EST. Management will be available to answer questions following the presentation. Online registration and participation details may be found at the following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2772753219913889281?source=GBR

For those unable to participate, a recording of the webinar will be posted to the Company's web site following the live broadcast.

About Great Bear

The Dixie property is located approximately 15 minutes' drive along Highway 105 from downtown Red Lake, Ontario. The Red Lake mining district has produced over 30,000,000 ounces of gold and is one of the premier mining districts in Canada, benefitting from major active mining operations including the Red Lake Gold Mine of Newmont Goldcorp Corp., plus modern infrastructure and a skilled workforce. The Dixie property covers a drill and geophysically defined multi-kilometre gold mineralized system similar to that hosting other producing gold mines in the district. Gold is frequently associated with high-grade veins that occur along major structural trends, including the axes of regional-scale folds, and in association with a deep-seated crustal structure that runs along the property for approximately 20 kilometres of strike length. In addition, Great Bear is also earning a 100% royalty-free interest in the Pakwash, Dedee and Sobel properties, which cover regionally significant gold-controlling structures and prospective geology. All of Great Bear's Red Lake projects are accessible year-round through existing roads.

Mr. R. Bob Singh, P.Geo, Director and VP Exploration, and Ms. Andrea Diakow P.Geo, Exploration Manager for Great Bear are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Chris Taylor"

Chris Taylor, President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This new release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

