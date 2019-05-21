Western Magnesium Names Gregory FCA Public Relations Agency of Record

National PR Firm to Communicate the Importance of Magnesium Metal in the Economy of Today and Tomorrow; Sets Stage for New American Manufacturing Renaissance<, TheNewswire - Western Magnesium Inc. Corporation (TSXV:WMG; Frankfurt-M1V; OTCQB: MLYF) (the "Company" or " Western Magnesium Inc. ") today announced it has engaged Gregory FCA as its public relations agency of record. The announcement comes as Western Magnesium Inc. prepares to commercialize its new lower-cost, greener technology for producing magnesium metal, a strategic commodity that will spur innovation throughout American manufacturing.

"After an extensive search, we selected Gregory FCA because of the firm's national reach and sharing of our vision," says Sam Ataya, Chief Executive Officer of Western Magnesium Inc.. "Magnesium has the potential to transform and reinvigorate America's manufacturing base. That message needs to be communicated to any number of constituents through a range of channels that Gregory FCA has demonstrated competency in accessing."

Western Magnesium Inc., which recently moved from Canada to the U.S., is currently evaluating U.S. sites to house its first commercial furnace. A third lighter and 20% stronger than aluminum, magnesium metal is a highly attractive choice in applications where light weight, performance and an extended lifespan are important considerations such as in the automotive, aerospace, defense and other vital manufacturing industries.

"Western Magnesium Inc. has a bold vision to return magnesium metal production to the U.S. through a technology that is cleaner, lower cost and higher quality than what is currently available from foreign sources," says Gregory Matusky, President and CEO of Gregory FCA. "It's an industry that's been lost to overseas competition, and will be returning to the U.S., creating jobs and a cornerstone industry that will spur innovation in a world where lighter, stronger, greener and cheaper wins on its merits."

Western Magnesium Inc. is currently evaluating locations nationwide to locate its first commercial furnace. Due to the efficiency of its technology, Western Magnesium Inc. could locate in any number of post-industrial American cities, giving regions a competitive advantage in attracting next-generation, smart manufacturers seeking low cost access to advanced materials.

Western Magnesium Inc.'s goal is to be a low-cost producer of green, primary magnesium metal, a strategic commodity prized for its strength and lightweight. Unlike outdated and costly production processes, Western Magnesium Inc. looks to use a continuous silicothermic process to produce pure magnesium, which significantly reduces labour and energy costs relative to current methods and processes.

Gregory FCA is one of the nation's largest independent public relations agencies with clients worldwide. With nearly 30 years of experience, Gregory FCA tells stories in ways that grow enterprises.

