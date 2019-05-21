David Cataford Appointed as a Director of Champion Iron Limited

MONTREAL, May 21, 2019 - Champion Iron Ltd. (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) ("Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of David Cataford as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Cataford was appointed as Champion Iron Ltd.'s CEO on April 1, 2019, having joined the Company in 2014 as Vice President, Engineering and then serving as Chief Operating Officer from 2017 to 2019.

Champion is a producing iron development and exploration company, focused on developing its significant iron resources in the south end of the Labrador Trough in the province of Quebec. Following the acquisition of its flagship asset, the Bloom Lake iron ore property, the Company implemented upgrades to the mine and processing infrastructure and has partnered in projects associated with improving access to global iron markets, including rail and port infrastructure initiatives with government and other key industry and community stakeholders. Champion's management team includes professionals with mine development and operations expertise, who also have vast experience from geotechnical work to green field development, brown field management including logistics development and financing of all stages in the mining industry.

