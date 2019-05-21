Fernando Porcile Joins the Board of Directors of Los Andes Copper Ltd. as Executive Chairman

Vancouver, May 21, 2019 - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) ("Los Andes", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Fernando Porcile to the Board of Directors of the Company and to serve as Executive Chairman. His primary role will be to apply his formidable international project experience to take the company through the development stage of its Vizcachitas copper project.

Fernando Porcile

Mr. Porcile has over 50 years of experience in the mining business. He has been responsible for the development, implementation, commissioning and operation of several new mining projects as well as managing various world-class mining operations. His experience with engineering companies is vast and varied, as senior process engineer, and as client and consultant. Most of his experience has been in copper, but has also included nitrates, iodine and iron ore. During the period 2010-2014, he was Director of the Codelco Board and lately he has been consultant for other mining companies with developments of copper, iron and gold projects.

Mr. Porcile was President of Compañía Doña Inés de Collahuasi in the period 2007-2009; he was also President of the Falconbridge Copper Business Unit for five years. During his presidency Falcombridge was developing projects that included El Morro, Pachón and the expansion of Collahuasi. Prior to these responsibilities he was Vice President Project Development for BHP Billiton's Base Metals Division and before that President of Compañía Minera Cerro Colorado of Rio Algom.

Mr. Porcile joined Rio Algom as Vice-President of Operations of Cerro Colorado in 1991 and later was promoted to Rio Algom Vice President of Engineering and Development, participating in the development of the Antamina and Spence projects

From 1989 to 1991, he was Operations Manager of Soquimich, responsible for the operations to produce nitrate and iodine in Chile's Region of Antofagasta.

Mr. Porcile worked for Codelco for nine years , from 1980-1989. At Codelco he worked in the El Teniente and Chuquicamata Divisions. At Chuquicamata he was General Manager at a time when a large expansion program was developed at the mine, concentrator, smelter, electrolytic refineries, leaching and supporting facilities.

Prior to joining Codelco he worked four years for A. G. McKee Engineering and Construction Company in the USA. Mr. Porcile also worked for six years in Spain for Rio Tinto Patino. During the first seven years of his career he worked for the El Teniente mine which, at that time, was operated by Kennecott Copper Co.

Mr. Porcile holds a Masters of Science in Mineral Engineering from Columbia University in the city of New York. Prior to that, he studied Mining Engineering at the University of Chile.

Antony Amberg will remain as Chief Executive Officer, working closely with Mr. Porcile in the development of the Vizcachitas project.

Antony Amberg, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Fernando Porcile to the Los Andes team. Fernando brings with him a wealth of experience in the development, construction and operation of mines, especially in South America. Myself and the rest of the team look forward to working with him as our new Executive Chairman.

On behalf of myself and the rest of the team here at Los Andes, I would like to express my sincere thanks to Klaus Zeitler who will be retiring from the Board. Klaus' leadership and guidance as Chairman of the Company has been invaluable over the past 12 years and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About Los Andes Copper Ltd.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced stage copper deposits in Latin America. The Company owns 100% of the Vizcachitas project in Chile, the largest copper deposit in the Americas not controlled by the majors.

Los Andes Copper Ltd. is listed on the TSX-V under the ticker: LA.

