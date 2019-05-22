Osisko Metals Intersects 19.42% Zinc+Lead Over 13.11 Metres at Pine Point

MONTREAL, May 22, 2019 - Osisko Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Osisko Metals Inc.”) (TSX-V: OM; FRANKFURT: 0B51; OTCQX: OMZNF) is pleased to announce additional assay results from 145 drill holes completed in the L-36 and L-35 areas within the East Mill Zone in the Pine Point Mining Ltd. Camp (“PPMC”). Drill hole EM-18-PP-331 intersected 10.23% zinc and 9.19% lead over 13.11 metres and hole EM-18-PP-209 intersected 9.60% zinc and 1.53% lead over 13.50 metres. Other highlighted intersections are noted in Table 1 below. (See EMZ L36 map)



All intersections are within flat-lying tabular-style deposits, and are located between 9 to 51 metres vertical depths. Drill hole composites and location details are provided in Tables 2 & 3.

Table 1: Selected Drill Highlights

Hole Name Zone Area From To Width Zinc Lead Lead + Zinc (metres) (metres) (metres) % % % EM-18-PP-331 East Mill L-35 26.40 39.51 13.11 10.23 9.19 19.42 EM-18-PP-211 East Mill L-35 36.00 42.00 6.00 20.28 5.92 26.20 EM-18-PP-209 East Mill L-36 33.50 47.00 13.50 9.60 1.53 11.13 EM-18-PP-351 East Mill L-36 30.00 40.00 10.00 11.62 2.50 14.12

Jeff Hussey, President & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented: “With this last set of results in hand, we have completed our initial definition drilling campaign on the PPMC, which began in 2018. Drilling completed to date will be incorporated into the next Mineral Resource Estimate, slated for release in Q3, and we anticipate that most of the existing resources will be upgraded to the Indicated category. With the upcoming summer season, we will embark on a brownfield exploration program at Pine Point, focused on increasing the resource base and making new discoveries. We believe the property holds significant exploration upside at depth and along its 65km of strike length.”

The objective of the 2018 – 2019 drill program was to convert the Cominco Ltd. unclassified near-surface historical resources into current mineral resources and to locally extend known zones of mineralization. An initial 2018 Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.4 Mt grading 4.58% zinc and 1.85% lead was calculated on historical drilling and using the initial 317 drill holes out of a total of 1031 holes that were drilled by Osisko Metals during the 2018 and 2019 campaign. These latest East Mill Zone drill holes were not included in this 2018 Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate.

The East Mill Zone extends for 7.6 kilometres along strike, contains eight deposits, three of which were mined by Cominco, and are located 1.7 kilometres to the east of the existing electrical sub-station and former mill site along a main haulage road. Cominco produced 3,417,550 tonnes of 3.4% Zinc and 1.0% Lead from the L-37 pit, 262,170 tonnes of 2.8% Zinc and 1.1% Lead from the L-30 pit and 350,870 tonnes of 5.5% Zinc and 2.2% Lead from the underground M-40 mine. Reported NI43-101 Inferred Mineral Resources for the East Mill Zone total 5.50 million tonnes of 3.76% Zinc and 1.30% Lead.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls Canada’s two premier historical zinc mining camps: The Pine Point Mining Ltd. Camp (“PPMC”), located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near established infrastructure, paved highway access and with 100 kilometres of mine haulage roads and power substation already in place. The PPMC currently hosts a NI43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.4 Mt grading 4.58% zinc and 1.85% lead, making it the largest near-surface, pit-constrained zinc deposit in Canada (please refer to the SEDAR-filed Amended Technical Report for further information). The 2018-2019 drill holes, once fully assayed, will be incorporated into the database with the objective of issuing a new resource estimate in H2 2019. PPMC is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure and paved highway access and with 100 kilometres of haulage roads already in place. The Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”), located in northern New Brunswick, with NI43-101 Indicated Mineral Resources Ltd. of 1.96 Mt grading 5.77% zinc, 2.38% lead, 0.22% copper and 68.9g/t silver (9.00% ZnEq) and Inferred Mineral Resources Ltd. of 3.85 Mt grading 5.34% zinc, 1.49% lead, 0.32% copper and 47.7 g/t silver (7.96% ZnEq) in the Key Anacon and Gilmour South deposits. In Québec, the Company owns 42,000 hectares that cover 12 grass-root zinc targets that will be selectively advanced through exploration in 2019.

Note regarding Mineral Resources Ltd. and Qualified Persons

The above-mentioned current Inferred Mineral Resources Ltd. for the PPMC conform to National Instrument 43-101 standards. These Mineral Resources Ltd. were reported by the Company on December 6, 2018, and the independent qualified person for the resource estimate, as defined by NI43-101 guidelines, is Pierre-Luc Richard, P. Geo, of BBA Inc.

For the BMC, the above-mentioned Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resource conforms to National Instrument 43-101 standards. These Mineral Resources Ltd. were reported by the Company on February 20, 2019, and the independent qualified person for the resource estimate, as defined by NI43-101 guidelines, is Pierre Desautels, P. Geo., of AGP Mining Consultants Inc.

Technical reports can be referenced in the Company’s filings at www.sedar.com

Stanley G. Clemmer, P. Geo., registered in the Northwest Territories, is Chief Geologist for Pine Point Mining Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Osisko Metals Incorporated. He is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical data reported in this news release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control program with regard to core handling, sampling, transportation of samples and lab analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area were securely transported to its core facility in Hay River, Northwest Territories where they were logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay were shipped via secure transportation to the ALS Canada Ltd.’s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps were analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for ultra-trace level detection for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade four acid digestion and ICP-AES analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20% respectively. Samples reporting Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration.

Table 2: Composite Assay Results

Hole Name Area From To Drilled Width True Width Zinc Lead Lead + Zinc (metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) % % % EM-18-PP-150 L-36 34.08 40.81 6.73 6.10 2.28 0.76 3.04 EM-18-PP-171 L-36 47.46 49.32 1.86 1.69 1.56 0.03 1.59 EM-18-PP-171 L-36 33.60 38.00 4.40 3.99 3.19 1.09 4.28 EM-18-PP-172 L-36 No Significant Results EM-18-PP-174 L-36 35.17 41.30 6.13 6.13 5.07 1.69 6.76 EM-18-PP-175 L-36 35.71 38.53 2.82 2.82 1.51 0.67 2.18 EM-18-PP-175 L-36 40.40 44.47 4.07 4.07 2.71 0.47 3.18 EM-18-PP-175 L-36 51.50 51.90 0.40 0.40 40.67 6.63 47.30 EM-18-PP-176 L-36 31.93 44.00 12.07 12.07 7.68 0.78 8.46 EM-18-PP-177 L-36 47.00 49.20 2.20 1.99 1.71 0.05 1.76 EM-18-PP-178 L-36 46.50 48.00 1.50 1.36 1.63 0.12 1.74 EM-18-PP-179 L-36 No Significant Results EM-18-PP-180 L-36 39.90 40.40 0.50 0.50 1.40 0.06 1.46 EM-18-PP-180 L-36 43.50 48.00 4.50 4.50 0.88 0.11 0.99 EM-18-PP-183 L-35 58.80 60.00 1.20 1.20 3.20 0.18 3.38 EM-18-PP-183 L-35 43.00 55.00 12.00 12.00 1.53 0.36 1.89 EM-18-PP-183 L-35 33.95 40.50 6.55 6.55 5.49 1.30 6.78 EM-18-PP-184 L-35 41.67 43.74 2.07 2.07 5.71 0.48 6.20 EM-18-PP-185 L-35 42.00 43.05 1.05 1.05 7.34 1.19 8.53 EM-18-PP-185 L-35 33.00 35.95 2.95 2.95 4.86 1.08 5.94 EM-18-PP-186 L-35 33.38 34.88 1.50 1.50 2.07 1.73 3.80 EM-18-PP-187 L-35 42.00 45.74 3.74 3.74 12.46 1.47 13.93 EM-18-PP-188 L-35 42.91 44.91 2.00 2.00 3.48 1.00 4.48 EM-18-PP-188 L-35 31.10 34.00 2.90 2.90 6.25 1.49 7.74 EM-18-PP-189 L-35 35.36 45.00 9.64 9.64 5.00 0.70 5.70 EM-18-PP-190 L-36 36.50 37.50 1.00 1.00 1.09 0.41 1.49 EM-18-PP-190 L-36 41.90 44.30 2.40 2.40 1.33 0.83 2.16 EM-18-PP-201 L-36 47.00 48.00 1.00 0.87 0.90 0.46 1.36 EM-18-PP-202 L-36 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.82 4.84 0.02 4.86 EM-18-PP-203 L-36 39.90 47.61 7.71 7.71 4.85 0.54 5.39 EM-18-PP-204 L-36 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.77 1.55 0.00 1.55 EM-18-PP-204 L-36 52.30 54.60 2.30 1.76 5.39 1.20 6.59 EM-18-PP-204 L-36 47.00 49.50 2.50 1.92 6.74 1.60 8.34 EM-18-PP-205 L-36 63.50 64.50 1.00 0.82 2.08 0.21 2.29 EM-18-PP-206 L-36 47.00 50.00 3.00 2.46 6.25 1.73 7.98 EM-18-PP-207 L-36 39.50 41.50 2.00 1.88 0.69 0.27 0.97 EM-18-PP-208 L-36 50.50 51.50 1.00 1.00 6.34 0.41 6.75 EM-18-PP-208 L-36 43.65 45.82 2.17 2.17 18.76 4.86 23.61 EM-18-PP-208 L-36 30.70 36.61 5.91 5.91 7.21 2.99 10.20 EM-18-PP-209 L-36 33.50 47.00 13.50 13.50 9.60 1.53 11.13 EM-18-PP-210 L-36 31.00 34.00 3.00 3.00 4.71 1.44 6.14 EM-18-PP-211 L-35 36.00 42.00 6.00 6.00 20.28 5.92 26.20 EM-18-PP-212 L-35 28.00 29.00 1.00 1.00 0.95 3.88 4.83 EM-18-PP-213 L-35 27.50 28.40 0.90 0.90 0.43 0.28 0.71 EM-18-PP-214 L-35 50.00 51.00 1.00 1.00 3.88 0.32 4.20 EM-18-PP-214 L-35 29.00 38.00 9.00 9.00 3.02 2.85 5.87 EM-18-PP-215 L-35 54.30 55.30 1.00 1.00 2.91 0.21 3.12 EM-18-PP-215 L-35 35.50 38.04 2.54 2.54 2.71 2.40 5.11 EM-18-PP-216 L-35 34.30 35.50 1.20 1.20 1.24 0.06 1.30 EM-18-PP-216 L-35 47.95 50.70 2.75 2.75 2.27 0.09 2.36 EM-18-PP-217 L-35 No Significant Results EM-18-PP-218 L-35 28.64 33.35 4.71 4.71 2.12 0.52 2.64 EM-18-PP-218 L-35 49.37 50.29 0.92 0.92 14.27 2.37 16.63 EM-18-PP-219 L-35 No Significant Results EM-18-PP-220 L-35 30.00 33.50 3.50 3.50 1.90 0.55 2.45 EM-18-PP-231 L-36 51.00 51.30 0.30 0.30 9.84 10.40 20.24 EM-18-PP-231 L-36 32.00 40.00 8.00 8.00 2.75 0.58 3.33 EM-18-PP-232 L-36 33.11 34.12 1.01 1.01 2.25 0.44 2.69 EM-18-PP-232 L-36 39.50 51.71 12.21 12.21 2.46 0.32 2.78 EM-18-PP-233 L-36 40.50 44.50 4.00 4.00 1.24 0.21 1.45 EM-18-PP-233 L-36 31.40 34.46 3.06 3.06 2.89 0.17 3.06 EM-18-PP-234 L-36 25.30 28.50 3.20 3.20 4.40 2.87 7.27 EM-18-PP-235 L-36 26.50 32.00 5.50 5.50 1.01 3.02 4.02 EM-18-PP-235 L-36 38.75 47.00 8.25 8.25 3.26 0.41 3.67 EM-18-PP-236 L-36 31.00 31.55 0.55 0.55 1.10 0.45 1.55 EM-18-PP-237 L-36 45.00 48.00 3.00 2.72 2.62 0.93 3.55 EM-18-PP-238 L-36 42.00 49.80 7.80 6.39 4.38 1.25 5.63 EM-18-PP-238 L-36 35.35 39.45 4.10 3.36 7.10 8.35 15.45 EM-18-PP-239 L-36 47.80 49.30 1.50 1.30 1.10 0.01 1.11 EM-18-PP-240 L-36 43.35 51.50 8.15 6.68 4.84 0.70 5.55 EM-18-PP-240 L-36 31.50 37.50 6.00 4.91 7.93 1.87 9.80 EM-18-PP-241 L-35 22.29 30.00 7.71 7.71 5.54 0.10 5.65 EM-18-PP-242 L-35 29.00 30.00 1.00 1.00 1.99 0.09 2.07 EM-18-PP-242 L-35 22.00 23.00 1.00 1.00 2.73 0.09 2.82 EM-18-PP-242 L-35 26.00 28.00 2.00 2.00 2.97 0.04 3.00 EM-18-PP-243 L-35 28.80 29.70 0.90 0.64 4.54 1.09 5.63 EM-18-PP-243 L-35 33.90 35.85 1.95 1.38 6.75 4.99 11.74 EM-18-PP-243 L-35 39.90 45.20 5.30 3.75 10.89 5.82 16.70 EM-18-PP-244 L-35 39.75 47.45 7.70 5.44 11.34 4.82 16.16 EM-18-PP-245 L-35 22.60 27.92 5.32 5.32 4.19 3.09 7.28 EM-18-PP-251 L-36 31.10 45.00 13.90 11.39 3.61 1.33 4.94 EM-18-PP-252 L-36 37.00 40.00 3.00 3.00 1.10 0.14 1.24 EM-18-PP-252 L-36 27.00 29.00 2.00 2.00 5.28 2.92 8.20 EM-18-PP-253 L-36 28.43 29.35 0.92 0.92 4.89 1.66 6.55 EM-18-PP-254 L-36 30.89 32.89 2.00 1.73 15.83 5.27 21.10 EM-18-PP-255 L-36 31.50 38.00 6.50 5.63 3.02 0.19 3.21 EM-18-PP-255 L-36 46.00 48.00 2.00 1.73 23.36 3.12 26.48 EM-18-PP-256 L-36 26.67 29.00 2.33 2.33 13.30 1.45 14.75 EM-18-PP-257 L-36 No Significant Results EM-18-PP-295 L-35 48.00 49.40 1.40 1.40 4.21 0.81 5.02 EM-18-PP-295 L-35 34.61 42.30 7.69 7.69 11.04 1.85 12.89 EM-18-PP-296 L-35 31.00 33.00 2.00 2.00 2.29 0.44 2.73 EM-18-PP-296 L-35 35.00 36.00 1.00 1.00 0.08 6.50 6.58 EM-18-PP-297 L-35 51.00 54.50 3.50 3.50 0.56 1.13 1.69 EM-18-PP-297 L-35 37.01 43.04 6.03 6.03 3.39 0.29 3.68 EM-18-PP-298 L-35 29.50 36.00 6.50 6.50 8.19 1.87 10.07 EM-18-PP-299 L-35 33.91 43.75 9.84 9.84 6.86 0.33 7.19 EM-18-PP-300 L-35 32.00 34.00 2.00 2.00 1.68 2.42 4.09 EM-18-PP-305 L-35 9.00 10.37 1.37 1.37 2.80 0.23 3.03 EM-18-PP-308 L-36 32.97 36.56 3.59 3.59 2.60 0.29 2.89 EM-18-PP-309 L-36 36.40 38.43 2.03 2.03 1.32 0.39 1.71 EM-18-PP-310 L-36 33.00 39.75 6.75 6.75 3.50 0.34 3.84 EM-18-PP-311 L-36 No Significant Results EM-18-PP-312 L-36 48.20 48.90 0.70 0.70 37.47 13.75 51.22 EM-18-PP-312 L-36 27.90 34.24 6.34 6.34 0.62 8.11 8.72 EM-18-PP-313 L-36 38.00 39.00 1.00 1.00 6.75 0.38 7.13 EM-18-PP-313 L-36 47.00 48.00 1.00 1.00 6.87 4.32 11.19 EM-18-PP-313 L-36 23.51 32.00 8.49 8.49 0.40 1.00 1.40 EM-18-PP-314 L-36 44.50 48.00 3.50 3.50 1.58 0.01 1.58 EM-18-PP-314 L-36 29.00 31.50 2.50 2.50 4.49 2.24 6.73 EM-18-PP-314 L-36 37.80 41.50 3.70 3.70 8.07 0.10 8.17 EM-18-PP-315 L-36 23.00 24.30 1.30 1.30 0.36 0.48 0.84 EM-18-PP-316 L-36 38.05 40.52 2.47 2.47 3.08 0.18 3.26 EM-18-PP-316 L-36 27.05 35.25 8.20 8.20 3.19 2.38 5.57 EM-18-PP-317 L-36 47.00 48.30 1.30 1.30 1.18 0.12 1.30 EM-18-PP-318 L-36 46.92 49.40 2.48 2.48 1.88 0.22 2.11 EM-18-PP-318 L-36 33.00 42.10 9.10 9.10 2.24 0.21 2.45 EM-18-PP-319 L-36 43.50 50.15 6.65 6.65 2.44 0.96 3.39 EM-18-PP-320 L-36 39.00 40.00 1.00 1.00 0.20 1.82 2.02 EM-18-PP-320 L-36 32.00 33.00 1.00 1.00 2.36 0.69 3.05 EM-18-PP-320 L-36 49.83 50.83 1.00 1.00 10.35 1.24 11.59 EM-18-PP-321 L-36 30.00 30.87 0.87 0.87 16.35 7.98 24.33 EM-18-PP-322 L-36 37.00 40.00 3.00 3.00 4.20 0.60 4.81 EM-18-PP-322 L-36 29.50 32.50 3.00 3.00 6.22 3.06 9.28 EM-18-PP-322 L-36 45.16 46.16 1.00 1.00 33.62 5.56 39.18 EM-18-PP-323 L-36 28.42 31.82 3.40 3.40 3.19 0.88 4.07 EM-18-PP-323 L-36 38.06 40.60 2.54 2.54 11.11 3.19 14.30 EM-18-PP-324 L-36 32.34 42.77 10.43 10.43 4.76 1.26 6.02 EM-18-PP-325 L-36 38.12 39.14 1.02 1.02 5.95 1.02 6.97 EM-18-PP-326 L-36 30.73 32.39 1.66 1.66 13.87 3.04 16.92 EM-18-PP-326 L-36 36.39 39.59 3.20 3.20 7.94 0.93 8.86 EM-18-PP-327 L-36 33.00 39.41 6.41 6.41 12.74 1.70 14.44 EM-18-PP-328 L-36 32.37 33.64 1.27 1.27 3.59 2.18 5.77 EM-18-PP-329 L-36 32.35 32.82 0.47 0.47 5.30 1.37 6.67 EM-18-PP-330 L-36 51.00 52.00 1.00 0.97 19.10 3.51 22.61 EM-18-PP-331 L-35 26.40 39.51 13.11 13.11 10.23 9.19 19.42 EM-18-PP-332 L-35 52.07 53.65 1.58 1.58 3.73 0.05 3.79 EM-18-PP-332 L-35 39.15 41.50 2.35 2.35 7.78 1.34 9.12 EM-18-PP-332 L-35 28.84 35.70 6.86 6.86 5.01 6.85 11.87 EM-18-PP-333 L-35 33.00 38.54 5.54 5.54 1.65 0.01 1.66 EM-18-PP-333 L-35 24.75 26.08 1.33 1.33 0.01 8.40 8.41 EM-18-PP-334 L-35 32.50 36.00 3.50 3.50 7.18 2.23 9.41 EM-18-PP-335 L-35 45.26 47.16 1.90 1.90 1.44 0.02 1.46 EM-18-PP-335 L-35 30.00 33.00 3.00 3.00 1.54 0.17 1.71 EM-18-PP-336 L-35 46.50 47.72 1.22 1.22 4.41 0.10 4.51 EM-18-PP-337 L-35 28.75 31.38 2.63 2.63 5.71 0.86 6.57 EM-18-PP-338 L-35 30.79 35.79 5.00 5.00 1.39 0.10 1.49 EM-18-PP-339 L-35 34.24 35.24 1.00 1.00 0.78 2.26 3.04 EM-18-PP-340 L-35 31.00 33.00 2.00 2.00 20.96 1.43 22.38 EM-18-PP-341 L-35 31.44 32.44 1.00 1.00 1.20 0.01 1.21 EM-18-PP-342 L-35 30.63 32.63 2.00 2.00 0.58 0.21 0.79 EM-18-PP-343 L-35 30.50 31.56 1.06 1.06 1.09 0.37 1.46 EM-18-PP-343 L-35 43.25 44.00 0.75 0.75 34.39 11.50 45.89 EM-18-PP-344 L-35 23.85 24.60 0.75 0.75 3.86 0.63 4.49 EM-18-PP-344 L-35 26.50 27.80 1.30 1.30 11.91 0.30 12.21 EM-18-PP-345 L-35 No Significant Results EM-18-PP-346 L-35 21.63 31.00 9.37 9.37 10.99 0.59 11.58 EM-18-PP-347 L-35 21.00 30.75 9.75 9.75 6.84 0.29 7.13 EM-18-PP-348 L-35 29.08 30.73 1.65 1.65 5.85 1.18 7.04 EM-18-PP-348 L-35 23.41 25.71 2.30 2.30 13.58 0.13 13.71 EM-18-PP-349 L-35 24.90 27.51 2.61 2.61 6.56 4.15 10.71 EM-18-PP-350 L-35 39.26 39.90 0.64 0.64 0.00 1.57 1.57 EM-18-PP-351 L-36 48.00 50.00 2.00 2.00 13.92 5.32 19.24 EM-18-PP-351 L-36 30.00 40.00 10.00 10.00 11.62 2.50 14.12 EM-18-PP-352 L-36 38.50 50.50 12.00 12.00 3.19 0.73 3.93 EM-18-PP-352 L-36 26.50 32.50 6.00 6.00 6.79 2.81 9.61 EM-18-PP-353 L-36 31.32 32.32 1.00 1.00 2.57 0.49 3.06 EM-18-PP-353 L-36 40.00 41.20 1.20 1.20 4.79 0.58 5.37 EM-18-PP-354 L-36 26.00 30.75 4.75 4.75 17.94 2.56 20.49 EM-18-PP-355 L-36 38.80 39.85 1.05 1.05 3.16 0.12 3.28 EM-18-PP-355 L-36 28.75 36.40 7.65 7.65 12.62 1.94 14.57 EM-18-PP-356 L-36 52.50 55.25 2.75 2.11 1.33 0.12 1.45 EM-18-PP-356 L-36 58.25 60.88 2.63 2.01 7.17 1.13 8.30 EM-18-PP-357 L-36 27.80 29.80 2.00 2.00 1.77 0.55 2.32 EM-18-PP-358 L-36 45.50 46.50 1.00 1.00 1.62 0.02 1.64 EM-18-PP-358 L-36 31.00 32.00 1.00 1.00 2.25 0.96 3.21 EM-18-PP-358 L-36 38.00 41.50 3.50 3.50 7.13 1.60 8.73 EM-18-PP-359 L-36 47.00 51.00 4.00 4.00 5.27 0.94 6.20 EM-18-PP-359 L-36 30.00 32.00 2.00 2.00 12.64 5.54 18.17 EM-18-PP-359 L-36 38.00 43.50 5.50 5.50 9.77 1.02 10.79 EM-18-PP-360 L-36 63.00 66.00 3.00 2.30 8.17 1.38 9.55 EM-18-PP-360 L-36 31.00 39.50 8.50 6.51 7.65 0.81 8.45 EM-18-PP-361 L-36 36.00 42.00 6.00 4.60 1.32 0.08 1.40 EM-18-PP-361 L-36 26.48 34.00 7.52 5.76 0.88 1.55 2.43 EM-18-PP-362 L-36 34.80 35.89 1.09 1.09 4.19 5.20 9.40 EM-18-PP-363 L-36 27.00 29.00 2.00 2.00 6.76 0.49 7.25 EM-18-PP-364 L-36 29.50 30.00 0.50 0.50 3.95 0.10 4.05 EM-18-PP-365 L-36 25.90 27.55 1.65 1.65 3.85 2.75 6.60 EM-18-PP-366 L-36 38.29 40.01 1.72 1.72 3.59 0.60 4.19 EM-18-PP-366 L-36 52.63 53.13 0.50 0.50 23.40 5.57 28.97 EM-18-PP-367 L-36 36.35 39.25 2.90 2.90 3.43 0.79 4.22 EM-18-PP-368 L-36 39.70 42.05 2.35 2.35 2.81 1.73 4.53 EM-18-PP-369 L-36 46.00 47.00 1.00 1.00 3.43 0.49 3.92 EM-18-PP-369 L-36 40.00 44.00 4.00 4.00 3.26 0.33 3.58 EM-18-PP-370 L-36 40.50 49.00 8.50 8.50 3.61 0.22 3.83 EM-18-PP-371 L-36 49.80 50.80 1.00 1.00 1.79 0.09 1.88 EM-18-PP-371 L-36 55.80 56.80 1.00 1.00 2.08 0.02 2.10 EM-18-PP-372 L-36 39.00 40.50 1.50 1.50 0.22 1.36 1.58 EM-18-PP-372 L-36 42.50 45.50 3.00 3.00 1.75 0.21 1.96 EM-18-PP-373 L-36 No Significant Results EM-18-PP-374 L-36 37.24 39.24 2.00 2.00 5.95 9.29 15.23 EM-18-PP-375 L-36 35.80 37.80 2.00 2.00 2.40 0.04 2.44 EM-18-PP-376 L-36 No Significant Results EM-18-PP-377 L-36 28.00 29.00 1.00 1.00 0.37 3.34 3.71 EM-18-PP-378 L-36 27.00 28.00 1.00 1.00 1.64 0.15 1.79 EM-18-PP-379 L-35 25.00 31.00 6.00 6.00 9.71 8.43 18.13 EM-18-PP-380 L-35 29.00 31.85 2.85 2.85 7.38 1.13 8.50 EM-18-PP-381 L-35 20.61 24.00 3.39 3.39 0.42 0.08 0.51 EM-18-PP-382 L-35 38.05 39.42 1.37 1.37 1.88 0.00 1.88 EM-18-PP-383 L-35 26.18 27.18 1.00 1.00 1.07 0.00 1.07 EM-18-PP-384 L-35 24.00 32.00 8.00 8.00 2.32 2.17 4.49 EM-18-PP-385 L-35 33.27 34.42 1.15 1.15 3.65 0.04 3.68 EM-18-PP-385 L-35 40.40 43.00 2.60 2.60 11.06 1.76 12.82

Table 3: Drill Hole Collar Locations (UTM NAD83 Zone 11)

Hole Name Zone Area Easting Northing Elevation (metres) Azimuth Dip Depth (metres) EM-18-PP-150 East Mill L-36 641583.5 6750781.5 217.20 120 -65 68.00 EM-18-PP-171 East Mill L-36 641624.8 6750835.6 217.44 135 -65 62.00 EM-18-PP-172 East Mill L-36 641607.0 6750884.9 218.11 0 -90 28.20 EM-18-PP-174 East Mill L-36 641634.0 6750857.7 217.14 0 -90 57.50 EM-18-PP-175 East Mill L-36 641635.4 6750900.6 217.67 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-176 East Mill L-36 641662.3 6750876.2 217.24 0 -90 58.00 EM-18-PP-177 East Mill L-36 641692.9 6750832.3 217.24 110 -65 67.50 EM-18-PP-178 East Mill L-36 641693.3 6750831.9 217.12 110 -65 63.00 EM-18-PP-179 East Mill L-36 641757.8 6750751.6 217.85 0 -90 57.50 EM-18-PP-180 East Mill L-36 641755.6 6750783.9 217.25 0 -90 59.00 EM-18-PP-183 East Mill L-35 642050.8 6751495.3 217.42 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-184 East Mill L-35 642085.5 6751521.6 216.29 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-185 East Mill L-35 642104.2 6751494.8 216.91 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-186 East Mill L-35 642267.0 6751563.3 215.89 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-187 East Mill L-35 642219.0 6751584.0 215.25 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-188 East Mill L-35 642190.0 6751569.3 215.69 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-189 East Mill L-35 642172.0 6751600.2 215.46 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-190 East Mill L-36 642161.2 6751553.8 215.70 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-201 East Mill L-36 641791.2 6750823.8 217.37 205 -60 69.00 EM-18-PP-202 East Mill L-36 641789.7 6750822.1 217.27 105 -55 79.50 EM-18-PP-203 East Mill L-36 641787.2 6750841.0 217.62 0 -90 59.00 EM-18-PP-204 East Mill L-36 641746.3 6750883.6 217.22 180 -50 75.50 EM-18-PP-205 East Mill L-36 641747.6 6750883.3 217.23 60 -55 84.00 EM-18-PP-206 East Mill L-36 641748.3 6750882.8 217.27 260 -55 75.00 EM-18-PP-207 East Mill L-36 641716.0 6750907.7 217.52 70 -70 66.00 EM-18-PP-208 East Mill L-36 641703.6 6750933.7 216.98 0 -90 62.00 EM-18-PP-209 East Mill L-36 641679.6 6750914.8 217.00 0 -90 63.50 EM-18-PP-210 East Mill L-36 641598.0 6750916.8 217.57 0 -90 59.00 EM-18-PP-211 East Mill L-35 642258.5 6751637.9 215.01 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-212 East Mill L-35 642269.3 6751604.9 215.26 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-213 East Mill L-35 642303.0 6751625.6 215.04 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-214 East Mill L-35 642324.6 6751601.0 215.65 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-215 East Mill L-35 642316.0 6751659.5 215.18 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-216 East Mill L-35 642304.9 6751694.7 214.43 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-217 East Mill L-35 642319.0 6751764.1 214.31 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-218 East Mill L-35 642341.6 6751697.4 214.31 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-219 East Mill L-35 642380.8 6751634.8 215.50 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-220 East Mill L-35 642367.2 6751668.4 215.11 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-231 East Mill L-36 641625.0 6750927.3 217.47 0 -90 57.50 EM-18-PP-232 East Mill L-36 641658.2 6750946.8 216.57 0 -90 66.50 EM-18-PP-233 East Mill L-36 641686.1 6750959.7 216.56 0 -90 60.50 EM-18-PP-234 East Mill L-36 641718.9 6751014.7 216.53 0 -90 57.50 EM-18-PP-235 East Mill L-36 641680.6 6751014.1 216.66 0 -90 57.50 EM-18-PP-236 East Mill L-36 641670.1 6750985.0 216.65 0 -90 60.50 EM-18-PP-237 East Mill L-36 641760.1 6750947.0 216.44 180 -65 66.00 EM-18-PP-238 East Mill L-36 641761.9 6750981.1 216.27 280 -55 69.00 EM-18-PP-239 East Mill L-36 641764.1 6750981.8 216.29 130 -60 69.00 EM-18-PP-240 East Mill L-36 641758.6 6751047.0 216.23 210 -55 66.00 EM-18-PP-241 East Mill L-35 642480.0 6751664.9 214.39 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-242 East Mill L-35 642569.5 6751768.9 213.84 0 -90 54.00 EM-18-PP-243 East Mill L-35 642755.3 6751795.7 213.96 0 -45 70.00 EM-18-PP-244 East Mill L-35 642793.6 6751863.5 213.86 215 -45 78.00 EM-18-PP-245 East Mill L-35 642814.7 6751852.3 213.88 0 -90 51.00 EM-18-PP-251 East Mill L-36 641758.6 6751047.0 216.23 285 -55 63.00 EM-18-PP-252 East Mill L-36 641786.2 6751044.2 216.09 0 -90 56.00 EM-18-PP-253 East Mill L-36 641779.2 6751074.7 216.21 0 -90 57.50 EM-18-PP-254 East Mill L-36 641800.4 6751083.7 216.26 65 -60 63.00 EM-18-PP-255 East Mill L-36 641736.4 6751088.1 216.14 235 -60 60.00 EM-18-PP-256 East Mill L-36 641758.5 6751103.1 216.26 0 -90 57.50 EM-18-PP-257 East Mill L-36 641785.5 6751119.5 216.22 90 -65 63.00 EM-18-PP-295 East Mill L-35 642071.6 6751510.8 215.00 0 -90 66.00 EM-18-PP-296 East Mill L-35 642116.1 6751516.7 215.82 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-297 East Mill L-35 642244.3 6751599.7 215.37 0 -90 63.00 EM-18-PP-298 East Mill L-35 642197.5 6751607.0 215.23 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-299 East Mill L-35 642148.1 6751582.1 215.58 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-300 East Mill L-35 642290.7 6751557.0 215.96 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-305 East Mill L-35 644347.3 6752675.6 215.03 0 -90 33.00 EM-18-PP-308 East Mill L-36 641902.3 6751398.9 216.08 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-309 East Mill L-36 641845.2 6751419.6 218.57 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-310 East Mill L-36 641886.7 6751423.0 218.16 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-311 East Mill L-36 641874.0 6751439.6 217.89 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-312 East Mill L-36 641998.8 6751420.6 216.07 0 -90 63.00 EM-18-PP-313 East Mill L-36 642014.4 6751385.9 215.94 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-314 East Mill L-36 642027.3 6751356.3 216.09 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-315 East Mill L-36 642013.6 6751319.4 216.11 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-316 East Mill L-36 641986.4 6751304.5 216.25 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-317 East Mill L-36 641986.5 6751332.6 216.21 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-318 East Mill L-36 642006.8 6751281.8 215.81 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-319 East Mill L-36 641979.6 6751260.8 216.09 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-320 East Mill L-36 641961.4 6751286.8 216.16 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-321 East Mill L-36 641931.3 6751277.8 216.40 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-322 East Mill L-36 641916.1 6751336.8 216.19 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-323 East Mill L-36 641904.2 6751322.0 216.25 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-324 East Mill L-36 641917.6 6751301.3 216.45 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-325 East Mill L-36 641947.2 6751316.8 216.44 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-326 East Mill L-36 641958.9 6751357.3 216.00 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-327 East Mill L-36 641859.5 6751289.4 216.31 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-328 East Mill L-36 641877.1 6751294.1 216.65 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-329 East Mill L-36 641888.2 6751305.7 216.34 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-330 East Mill L-36 641899.1 6751267.0 216.40 310 -75 60.00 EM-18-PP-331 East Mill L-35 642315.6 6751618.5 215.64 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-332 East Mill L-35 642283.5 6751651.0 215.04 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-333 East Mill L-35 642326.7 6751637.9 214.97 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-334 East Mill L-35 642361.4 6751650.6 215.04 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-335 East Mill L-35 642347.2 6751679.6 214.88 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-336 East Mill L-35 642357.5 6751737.5 214.45 0 -90 54.00 EM-18-PP-337 East Mill L-35 642345.3 6751858.5 214.94 0 -90 48.00 EM-18-PP-338 East Mill L-35 642350.8 6751918.3 215.29 0 -90 54.00 EM-18-PP-339 East Mill L-35 642309.8 6751920.8 215.29 0 -90 45.00 EM-18-PP-340 East Mill L-35 642363.0 6751951.2 215.08 0 -90 45.00 EM-18-PP-341 East Mill L-35 642379.5 6751917.5 214.97 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-342 East Mill L-35 642388.2 6751876.4 215.30 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-343 East Mill L-35 642465.7 6751747.3 214.24 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-344 East Mill L-35 642526.0 6751730.6 214.32 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-345 East Mill L-35 642551.6 6751739.6 214.29 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-346 East Mill L-35 642603.7 6751737.9 213.93 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-347 East Mill L-35 642635.7 6751796.4 214.32 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-348 East Mill L-35 642643.1 6751754.4 213.86 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-349 East Mill L-35 642675.5 6751781.6 214.14 0 -90 51.00 EM-18-PP-350 East Mill L-35 642692.5 6751726.3 214.69 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-351 East Mill L-36 641863.6 6751254.2 216.24 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-352 East Mill L-36 641882.8 6751229.6 216.10 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-353 East Mill L-36 641873.5 6751197.8 216.31 0 -90 63.00 EM-18-PP-354 East Mill L-36 641846.7 6751209.7 216.27 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-355 East Mill L-36 641825.7 6751199.6 216.26 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-356 East Mill L-36 641835.8 6751157.2 216.09 15 -50 72.00 EM-18-PP-357 East Mill L-36 641883.7 6751161.2 216.15 0 -90 42.00 EM-18-PP-358 East Mill L-36 641890.9 6751128.8 215.77 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-359 East Mill L-36 641925.3 6751148.8 216.12 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-360 East Mill L-36 641835.6 6751155.7 216.05 110 -50 72.00 EM-18-PP-361 East Mill L-36 641835.5 6751156.2 215.97 195 -50 69.00 EM-18-PP-362 East Mill L-36 641681.9 6751124.3 216.18 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-363 East Mill L-36 641740.4 6751094.6 216.11 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-364 East Mill L-36 641756.7 6751066.0 216.29 0 -90 54.00 EM-18-PP-365 East Mill L-36 641631.6 6751041.0 216.07 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-366 East Mill L-36 641826.8 6750932.4 216.94 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-367 East Mill L-36 641688.3 6750929.4 216.70 0 -90 63.00 EM-18-PP-368 East Mill L-36 641656.2 6750858.5 217.10 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-369 East Mill L-36 641802.8 6750852.6 216.92 0 -90 63.00 EM-18-PP-370 East Mill L-36 641881.2 6750832.3 216.89 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-371 East Mill L-36 641858.4 6750806.5 217.52 0 -90 66.00 EM-18-PP-372 East Mill L-36 641795.0 6750739.5 218.04 0 -90 60.00 EM-18-PP-373 East Mill L-36 641721.1 6750699.3 218.99 0 -90 63.00 EM-18-PP-374 East Mill L-36 641610.0 6750750.0 217.29 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-375 East Mill L-36 641504.4 6750710.9 217.32 0 -90 54.00 EM-18-PP-376 East Mill L-36 641454.7 6750768.5 217.38 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-377 East Mill L-36 641410.2 6750778.0 216.76 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-378 East Mill L-36 641421.0 6750748.8 217.22 0 -90 57.00 EM-18-PP-379 East Mill L-35 642710.5 6751815.4 213.95 0 -90 51.00 EM-18-PP-380 East Mill L-35 642758.4 6751845.3 213.88 0 -90 51.00 EM-18-PP-381 East Mill L-35 642754.5 6751816.7 214.03 0 -90 51.00 EM-18-PP-382 East Mill L-35 642782.2 6751728.0 215.24 0 -90 51.00 EM-18-PP-383 East Mill L-35 642781.4 6751751.7 215.10 0 -90 51.00 EM-18-PP-384 East Mill L-35 642793.8 6751844.1 214.14 0 -90 51.00 EM-18-PP-385 East Mill L-35 642860.6 6751837.2 214.00 0 -90 51.00

For further information on Osisko Metals, visit www.osiskometals.com or contact: Jeff Hussey

President & CEO

Osisko Metals Incorporated

(514) 861-4441

Email: info@osiskometals.com

www.osiskometals.com Christina Lalli

Director, Investor Relations

Osisko Metals Incorporated

(438) 399-8665

Email: clalli@osiskometals.com

www.osiskometals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the use of proceeds of the Offering; the timing and ability of the Corporation, if at all, to obtain final approval of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange; an exemption being available under MI 61-101 and Policy 5.9 of the TSX Venture Exchange from the minority shareholder approval and valuation requirements for each related party transaction; objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Corporation's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although the Corporation believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Reference to historical production in the vicinity of Osisko Metals properties in this press release does not imply that any future Mineral Resources Ltd. or discoveries will be of economic viability, nor does it imply that additional discoveries will be made.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.