Eldorado Gold Announces Pricing of US$300 Million Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Offering

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2019 - Eldorado Gold Corp. ("Eldorado", the "Company" or "We") is pleased to announce that it has priced its offering of US$300 million aggregate principal amount of 9.5% senior secured second lien notes due 2024 (the "Notes"), which will be offered at 98% of par. The settlement date for the issue of the Notes is expected to be on or about June 5, 2019.

Eldorado intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes, together with term loan proceeds incurred under its new Senior Secured Credit Facility and cash on hand, to redeem its outstanding US$600 million 6.125% Senior Notes due December 2020, and to pay fees and expenses in connection with the foregoing.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, Serbia, and Brazil. The Company has a highly skilled and dedicated workforce, safe and responsible operations, a portfolio of high-quality assets, and long-term partnerships with local communities. Eldorado's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: ELD) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: EGO).

