[VIDEO ENHANCED] Adamera Receives Approvals for Oversight Drilling Program

Vancouver, May 22, 2019 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) announces the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has granted approval of 12 drill holes and has extended the work approval for a further two years on the Oversight property in Washington State.

The 12 holes are designed to test the northern extension of gold mineralization identified in drill holes OS18-02 and OS18-04. OS18-02 intersected 19.4 g/t gold over the last 1 metre interval of the hole and OS18-04 intersected 2.5 g/t gold over 10 metres including two intervals with 10 g/t gold (see news release dated February 14, 2019). The planned holes are angled towards the south and are expected to penetrate to depths between 110 to 150 metres.

"This is the type of drill plan that will allow us to definitively test this target and possibly start to delineate a resource on the property. Testing a shallow high-grade gold target within 300 metres of a past producing mine is a significant advancement for Adamera," Says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera.

Three-dimensional modelling of drill data predicts a north dipping gold bearing zone located 300 metres east and along strike of the past producing Overlook Mine. The12 holes will test the extent, continuity and grade variation to the north.

Gordon Gibson, P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed certain data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a stand-alone high-grade gold deposit within hauling distance of an existing mill near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Tel: (604) 689-2010 Fax: (604) 484-7143

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy

of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements

relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.