MONTRÉAL, May 22, 2019 - Canadian Metals Inc. (“CME” or the “Company”) (CSE: CME) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gerald Panneton as the Company’s Director of the board effective May 22, 2019, replacing Ghita Ouaziz.

Mr. Panneton is a geologist with over 30 years experience in mineral exploration and development, and was the founder, President and CEO of Detour Gold Corporation (“Detour Gold”) from its incorporation in July 2006 until November 2013. Under his leadership, the Detour Lake project grew over tenfold from 1.5 million ounces in resources to over 16 million ounces in reserves and into production. Today, the Detour Lake mine ranks as one of the largest gold mines in Canada. Mr. Panneton helped raise approximately $2.6 billion in capital while at Detour Gold. Mr. Panneton and his Detour Gold team were the recipients of the PDAC 2011 Bill Dennis Award for Canadian mineral discoveries and prospecting success of the year.

From August 2016 to October 2017, Mr. Panneton was also President and CEO of NewCastle Gold Ltd. (“NewCastle Gold”), for the Castle Mountain gold project in California, before NewCastle Gold was acquired via merger with Trek Mining Inc. and Anfield Gold Corp. (now named Equinox Gold Corp.).

From 1994 to 2006, Mr. Panneton was with Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick Gold”) where for the last six years of his tenure, he was Director of Advanced Projects and Evaluations for the exploration and corporate development group. He was very instrumental in bringing the Tulawaka and Buzwagi projects in Tanzania into production after the Pangea Goldfields Inc. acquisition in 2000. Prior to Barrick Gold Corp., he worked for Lac Minerals Ltd., Placer Dome Inc. and Vior-Mazarin Group. Mr. Panneton received his Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Montreal and his Master of Science in Geology from McGill University.

Mr. Michel Gagnon, Chairman of Canadian Metals Inc., commented that both CME Executive team and Board of Directors were extremely pleased with this nomination as Mr. Panneton will add strong skills and experience to the team on the strategic growth of the company.

Mr. Stephane Leblanc, CEO, stated, “I wish to thank Ms. Ghita Ouaziz for her excellent contribution to the Company.”

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals Inc. is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale industrial mineral portfolios in specific commodities and jurisdictions that will fuel the new energy economy. The company is uniquely positioned to pursue this strategy in silicon, precious and base metal assets.

