Maverix Metals Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2019 - Maverix Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Maverix") (TSX-V: MMX) announces that, further to its press release on May 15, 2019, the consolidation of its common shares on the basis of two (2) pre-consolidation common shares for each one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation") will be effected at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Maverix's post-consolidation common shares will be posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the opening of trading on May 23, 2019, under the current symbol "MMX" and new CUSIP number 57776F405. The shareholders of Maverix authorized the consolidation of the common shares at the Annual General and Special Meeting held on May 14, 2019.

The 215,896,666 common shares issued and outstanding prior the consolidation have been consolidated to approximately 107,948,333 common shares. All fractional shares that would otherwise be received by a shareholder as a result of the consolidation have been rounded to the nearest whole number of shares. All outstanding stock options and warrants will be proportionately adjusted based on the consolidation ratio.

Registered shareholders that hold physical share certificates will receive a letter of transmittal requesting that they forward pre-consolidation common share certificates to Maverix's transfer agent, TSX Trust, for exchange for new share certificates representing common shares on a post-consolidation basis.

About Maverix

Maverix is a gold royalty and streaming company. Maverix's mission is to provide its shareholders with significant low risk leverage to precious metal prices and to increase underlying per share value by expanding its portfolio with acquisitions of high-quality royalties and streams that offer robust returns.

