Irving Resources Updates Drilling at Omu Sinter

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2019 - Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV) (“Irving” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on drilling at its 100% controlled Omu Gold Project, Hokkaido, Japan. Diamond drill hole 19OMS-003 has been completed to a depth of 465.1 m at the Omu Sinter target (also known as Otoineppu Mine). Hole 19OMS-003 was drilled in a south-southeasterly direction at an inclination of 55 degrees and was designed to test southern extensions of mineralization encountered in hole 19OMS-002 (please refer to the company’s press release dated May 6, 2019 for further information) as well as confirm the presence of an east-west trending structure in this area (Figure 1).



Hole 19OMS-003 deviated westerly as it was drilled, and therefore did not intersect as much of the mineralized zone as hoped. Nonetheless, silicification and mineralization were robust at depths beginning around 350 m to the point at which the hole intersected the east-west structure at a depth of approximately 426 m. Photos of core from hole 19OMS-003 have been posted on Irving’s website. Veining, vein breccias and sulphide mineralization similar to that seen in hole 19OMS-002, was observed in hole 19OMS-003 (Figures 2, 3 and 4). Intensity of pyrite was particularly high immediately before encountering the cross structure, a fault that appears to have displaced the system following emplacement. Rocks beyond this fault are notably less altered and mineralized.

A new hole, 19OMS-004, has been collared approximately 140 m south-southwest of hole 19OMS-003, and is oriented in an east-southeasterly direction at an inclination of 60 degrees. It is designed to fully cut the projected north-south trending mineralized zone including the high-grade vein encountered in hole 19OMS-002.

Since Irving’s last news release, hole 19OMS-002 has been split and shipped to ALS Global, Australia, for analysis. Hole 19OMS-003, is currently being sawn and sampled. Sawing and sampling of hole 19OMS-001 has been delayed until saw blades capable of cutting the intensely silicified rock at the top of this hole can be sourced. Assays from hole 19OMS-002 are expected back in early June.

Loop EM and CSAMT surveys

With funding recently received from a placement by Newmont Goldcorp Corp., Irving has decided to undertake two geophysical surveys to help evaluate subsurface structure to better design its drill program. Mitsui Mineral Development Engineering Co., Ltd. (“MINDECO”), Irving’s lead exploration contractor, is currently undertaking a loop electromagnetic (“EM”) survey that should highlight structure as well as areas of sulfide mineralization at Omu Sinter. Results of this survey are expected by late May and will be utilized for further drill planning at Omu Sinter.

With technical assistance from Newmont Goldcorp Corp. and help from MINDECO, Irving is planning to undertake a controlled-source audio-frequency magnetotellurics (“CSAMT”) survey at each of its three main target areas, Omu Sinter, Omui mine and Hokuryu mine, in a few weeks. CSAMT data can provide valuable information about sub-surface structures that might host vein mineralization and can measure contrasts to depths of +500 m in the type of geologic environment present at Omu. Results are expected by mid-year and will help with drill targeting at all three locations.

Quinton Hennigh (Ph.D., P.Geo.) is the qualified person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release. Dr. Hennigh is a technical advisor and director of Irving Resources Inc.



