Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results

VAL-D’OR, May 22, 2019 - Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (“Cartier” or the “Company”) announces that at its annual general meeting held on May 21st, 2019 that the following persons were elected as directors of Cartier:



Nominee Votes for % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Michel Bouchard 90,129,231 96.98 2,809,380 3.02 Philippe Cloutier 90,202,731 97.06 2,735,880 2.94 Mario Jacob 88,810,756 95.56 4 127 855 4.44 Jean-Yves Laliberté 92,863,111 99.92 75,500 0.08 Daniel Massé 90,129,231 96.98 2,809,380 3.02

The amended stock option plan of the Company (the “Plan”) as described in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) was approved by the shareholders at the meeting. The maximum number of shares issuable under the Plan to represent a maximum of 10% of the shares issued and outstanding from time to time (on a non-diluted basis). The amendment to the Plan as described in the Circular is respecting an extension of the exercise period of options when these options are expiring during a blackout period. In such cases, the exercise period will be extended for a period of 10 business days following the end of the blackout period.

The proposal to appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company as presented in the Circular was approved by the shareholders at the meeting.

Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors named the following persons as officers of the Company:

Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo, President and Chief Executive Officer;

Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo, Vice President;

Nancy Lacoursière, Chief Financial Officer;

Jean-Yves Laliberté, Chairman of the board and Corporate Secretary.

On May 21st, 2019, the Board of Directors granted a total of 1,950,000 stock options to directors, officers, and one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan, each option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.115 per share no later than May 20th, 2024.





Contact:

Philippe Cloutier

President and CEO

Cartier Resources Inc.

Telephone: (819) 874-1331

Toll free: 877 874-1331

Fax: (819) 874-3113



