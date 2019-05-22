Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results
VAL-D’OR, May 22, 2019 - Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (“Cartier” or the “Company”) announces that at its annual general meeting held on May 21st, 2019 that the following persons were elected as directors of Cartier:
|Nominee
|Votes for
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|Michel Bouchard
|90,129,231
|96.98
|2,809,380
|3.02
|Philippe Cloutier
|90,202,731
|97.06
|2,735,880
|2.94
|Mario Jacob
|88,810,756
|95.56
|4 127 855
|4.44
|Jean-Yves Laliberté
|92,863,111
|99.92
|75,500
|0.08
|Daniel Massé
|90,129,231
|96.98
|2,809,380
|3.02
The amended stock option plan of the Company (the “Plan”) as described in the Management Information Circular (the “Circular”) was approved by the shareholders at the meeting. The maximum number of shares issuable under the Plan to represent a maximum of 10% of the shares issued and outstanding from time to time (on a non-diluted basis). The amendment to the Plan as described in the Circular is respecting an extension of the exercise period of options when these options are expiring during a blackout period. In such cases, the exercise period will be extended for a period of 10 business days following the end of the blackout period.
The proposal to appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company as presented in the Circular was approved by the shareholders at the meeting.
Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors named the following persons as officers of the Company:
- Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo, President and Chief Executive Officer;
- Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo, Vice President;
- Nancy Lacoursière, Chief Financial Officer;
- Jean-Yves Laliberté, Chairman of the board and Corporate Secretary.
On May 21st, 2019, the Board of Directors granted a total of 1,950,000 stock options to directors, officers, and one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan, each option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.115 per share no later than May 20th, 2024.
Contact:
Philippe Cloutier
President and CEO
Cartier Resources Inc.
Telephone: (819) 874-1331
Toll free: 877 874-1331
Fax: (819) 874-3113
