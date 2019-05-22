Bayhorse to Present at Mines & Technology Vancouver, June 4-6. Amends Terms of Previously Announced Flow-Through Private Placement

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") is pleased to report that CEO Graeme O'Neill will be presenting a case study on Ore-Sorting technology in use at its low environmental impact, high grade, Bayhorse Silver Inc. Mine, Oregon, USA, at the upcoming Mines & Technology Vancouver 2019 at Pan Pacific Hotel Conference Center, June 4 - 6.

The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated April 17, 2019, and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has amended its previously announced private placement of 7,500,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.125 per unit.

The non-brokered private placement will now consist of 2,500,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.10 per unit for gross proceeds of $250,000 (the "Flow-Through Units") and 3,500,000 non-flow units at a price of $0.075 per unit for gross proceeds of $262,500 (the "Non-Flow Through Units"), to raise an aggregate of $512,500 (collectively, the "Private Placement").

Each Flow-Through Unit will consist of one flow-through common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 cents for a period of twelve months from the date of issuance.

Each Non-Flow Through Unit will consist of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 cents for a period of twelve months from the date of issuance.

Under the terms of the Private Placement, Bayhorse has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the flow-through warrants and the non-flow through warrants if, at any time subsequent to four months and one day after the closing date, the average closing price of Bayhorse's common shares is equal to or greater than $0.20 for ten consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the expiry date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after Bayhorse issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right.

In addition to any other exemption available to the Company, participation in the Private Placement is also open to all existing shareholders, even if not accredited investors, under the "existing shareholder" exemption of National Instrument 45-106 as promulgated in Multilateral CSA notice 45-313 in participating jurisdictions.

Proceeds of the financing are to fund the upcoming exploration program on the Company's newly acquired Brandywine gold/silver project, the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Mine, and for general and administrative costs.

The terms of the Private Placement are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Bayhorse Silver Inc., a junior exploration company, has earned 100% interest in the historic Bayhorse Silver Inc. Mine Oregon, USA. and has optioned the Brandywine, precious metals rich, volcanogenic massive sulphide property located in BC, Canada. The Company has an experienced management and technical team with extensive exploration and mining expertise.

