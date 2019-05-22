Hinterland Announces Delisting Date

Toronto, May 22, 2019 - Hinterland Metals Inc. (TSXV: HMI) ("Hinterland" or the "Company") announces that the Company has applied for and received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to delist its common shares, with the delisting to take effect at the close of business on June 3, 2019. The Company received shareholder approval for the delisting, on a majority of the minority basis, at the special meeting of its shareholders held on March 4, 2019.

For more information please contact:

Claude Ayache, Director and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (647) 932-5002

Email: cfo.hinterland@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the Company's planned delisting from the TSX Venture Exchange. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The material estimates and assumptions include the Company's management developing effective strategies to reduce operating costs, the Company sourcing financing from third parties, and the terms and conditions on which either of the foregoing would be effected. Risk factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; conditions imposed by the TSX Venture. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

