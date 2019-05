Seymour Schulich increases Pengrowth Ownership to 168,000,000 shares

TORONTO, May 22, 2019 - Seymour Schulich announced today that, through the acquisition of an additional 3 million shares via open market purchases, he has increased his ownership of Pengrowth Energy Corp. (TSX: PGF) and now owns or controls 168,000,000 shares.

Mr. Schulich's recent purchases have been bought through Nevada Capital Corporation Limited ("Nevada") where Mr. Schulich is the President and sole shareholder. Nevada's head office is located at 20 Eglinton Avenue West, Suite 1900, Toronto, Ontario, M4R 1K8.

Mr. Schulich's current shareholdings represent 30.2% of the currently issued and outstanding common shares of Pengrowth. Mr. Schulich further advises that the shares have been acquired for investment purposes at this time.

SOURCE Nevada Capital Corporation Ltd.