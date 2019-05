Getty Copper Inc. Announces Appointment of Additional Directors

Trading Symbol TSX V: GTC

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2019 - Getty Copper Inc. (TSXV: "GTC") ("Getty") is pleased to announce the appointment of two additional directors, Earl Wilfred Hope and Philip A. Potter.

The Company has also granted a total of 2,000,000 stock options to the directors and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share exercisable for a period of five years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

John Lepinski, President and CEO

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Getty Copper Inc.