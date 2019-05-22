Entrée Resources Announces 2019 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2019 - Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSX:ETG; NYSE American:EGI – the "Company" or "Entrée") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated April 17, 2019, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

NUMBER OF DIRECTORS

Shareholders approved setting the number of directors at six.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

The details of the voting results for the election of directors are set out below:





Votes For Withheld Votes Director

# % # % Mark Bailey

66,817,716 96.96 2,811,910 4.04 Alan Edwards

66,826,548 95.97 2,803,078 4.03 James Harris

66,517,543 95.53 3,112,083 4.47 Michael Price

66,505.532 95.51 3,124,094 4.49 Stephen Scott

66,825,289 95.97 2,804,337 4.03 Anna Stylianides

66,816,444 95.96 2,813,182 4.04

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS

Davidson & Company LLP was re-appointed auditors of the Company for the ensuing year at the remuneration to be fixed by the directors.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT ENTRÉE RESOURCES LTD.

Entrée Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian Mining Corp. company with a unique carried joint venture interest on a significant portion of one of the world's largest copper-gold projects – the Oyu Tolgoi project in Mongolia. Entrée has a 20% or 30% carried participating interest in the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture, depending on the depth of mineralization. Sandstorm Gold Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd. and Turquoise Hill are major shareholders of Entrée, holding approximately 16%, 9% and 8% of the shares of the Company, respectively. More information about Entrée can be found at www.EntreeResourcesLtd.com.

