Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting

22.05.2019  |  CNW

TORONTO, May 22, 2019 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) ("the Company" or "GGI") is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at GGI's annual and special meeting of shareholders held today have been duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i)    

financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018;

(ii)

election of directors; 

(iii)

appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; and

(iv)

to accept on an advisory basis, a non-binding resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation.

 

Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Peter Dey

86,995,332

99.82%

154,171

0.17%

Wendy Kei

86,066,475

98.75%

1,083,028

1.24%

René Marion

83,926,133

96.30%

3,223,370

3.69%

Allen Palmiere

87,003,432

99.83%

146,071

0.16%

Alan Pangbourne

86,994,432

99.82%

155,071

0.17%

Maryse Saint-Laurent

86,980,582

99.80%

168,921

0.19%

Scott Caldwell

66,774,803

76.62%

20,374,700

23.37%

 

Detailed voting results for the Company's approach to Executive Compensation:

Name

Votes For

Votes Against

Executive pay resolution

86,219,418

98.93%

930,085

1.06%

 

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:
Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

SOURCE Guyana Goldfields Inc.



Contact
Investor Questions: Jacqueline Wagenaar, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Tel: 416-933-5485, E-mail: jwagenaar@guygold.com, Website: www.guygold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Guyana Goldfields Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.guygold.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap