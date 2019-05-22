Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, May 22, 2019 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) ("the Company" or "GGI") is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at GGI's annual and special meeting of shareholders held today have been duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i) financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018; (ii) election of directors; (iii) appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; and (iv) to accept on an advisory basis, a non-binding resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:

Name Votes For Votes Withheld Peter Dey 86,995,332 99.82% 154,171 0.17% Wendy Kei 86,066,475 98.75% 1,083,028 1.24% René Marion 83,926,133 96.30% 3,223,370 3.69% Allen Palmiere 87,003,432 99.83% 146,071 0.16% Alan Pangbourne 86,994,432 99.82% 155,071 0.17% Maryse Saint-Laurent 86,980,582 99.80% 168,921 0.19% Scott Caldwell 66,774,803 76.62% 20,374,700 23.37%

Detailed voting results for the Company's approach to Executive Compensation:

Name Votes For Votes Against Executive pay resolution 86,219,418 98.93% 930,085 1.06%

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

