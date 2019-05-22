Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces Results of Shareholders' Meeting
TORONTO, May 22, 2019 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) ("the Company" or "GGI") is pleased to announce that all matters presented for approval at GGI's annual and special meeting of shareholders held today have been duly authorized and approved, as follows:
|
(i)
|
financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018;
|
(ii)
|
election of directors;
|
(iii)
|
appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; and
|
(iv)
|
to accept on an advisory basis, a non-binding resolution to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation.
Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:
|
Name
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Peter Dey
|
86,995,332
|
99.82%
|
154,171
|
0.17%
|
Wendy Kei
|
86,066,475
|
98.75%
|
1,083,028
|
1.24%
|
René Marion
|
83,926,133
|
96.30%
|
3,223,370
|
3.69%
|
Allen Palmiere
|
87,003,432
|
99.83%
|
146,071
|
0.16%
|
Alan Pangbourne
|
86,994,432
|
99.82%
|
155,071
|
0.17%
|
Maryse Saint-Laurent
|
86,980,582
|
99.80%
|
168,921
|
0.19%
|
Scott Caldwell
|
66,774,803
|
76.62%
|
20,374,700
|
23.37%
Detailed voting results for the Company's approach to Executive Compensation:
|
Name
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Executive pay resolution
|
86,219,418
|
98.93%
|
930,085
|
1.06%
About Guyana Goldfields Inc.:
Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.
SOURCE Guyana Goldfields Inc.
