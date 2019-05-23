PrairieSky Royalty Appoints New Independent Director

CALGARY, May 23, 2019 - James Estey, Chair of the Board of Directors of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (“PrairieSky”) (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jane Gavan to the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Gavan’s appointment is effective May 23, 2019.



"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Ms. Gavan as our newest independent director," said Mr. Estey. "Jane is an experienced business leader and is well known across the Canadian and international business community for her wealth of experience and expertise within the international and Canadian real estate and REIT sector. We are delighted that Jane has accepted a director position with PrairieSky and believe Jane’s depth of knowledge and diversified skill set will complement PrairieSky’s Board and bring value to PrairieSky’s shareholders."

Ms. Gavan is President, Asset Management of Dream Unlimited Corp., having held increasingly senior positions since joining Dream’s predecessor organization in 1998. Ms. Gavan also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Dream Global, a TSX listed REIT that invests in commercial real estate assets exclusively outside of Canada, and previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Dream Office REIT. Ms. Gavan has more than 30 years of executive business and leadership experience across a number of industries, including acting as a senior legal advisor prior to joining Dream.

Ms. Gavan earned an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from Carleton University and a Bachelor of Laws degree from Osgoode Hall, York University. Ms. Gavan currently sits on the board of directors of Dream Unlimited Corp., Dream Global REIT and is on the Patron’s Council for Community Living Toronto.

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

